The Marne Division's Change of Command Ceremony

Photo By Sgt. Dre Stout | Lt. Gen. Chris Donahue (left), the commanding general for the XVIII Airborne Corps,...... read more read more Photo By Sgt. Dre Stout | Lt. Gen. Chris Donahue (left), the commanding general for the XVIII Airborne Corps, presents the Distinguished Service Medal to Maj. Gen. Charles D. Costanza (right), the outgoing commanding general for the 3rd Infantry Division, during a change of command ceremony at Cottrell Field on Fort Stewart, Georgia, June 1, 2023. During the ceremony, Maj. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie assumed command of the division and will deploy with the division to Europe later this year. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Dre Stout) see less | View Image Page

FORT STEWART, Ga. – The 3rd Infantry Division bid farewell to Maj. Gen. Charles D. Costanza, the outgoing commanding general of 3rd Infantry Division, and welcomed Maj. Gen. Christopher R. Norrie, the incoming commanding general of 3rd ID, in a change of command ceremony held at Cottrell Field at Fort Stewart, June 1, 2023. Lt. Gen. Christopher Donahue, commanding general of XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg, was the presiding officer for the ceremony.



The change of command ceremony is a tradition where the outgoing commander symbolically relinquishes command and authority by passing the division’s colors to the presiding officer, who will hand the colors to the incoming commander, thus beginning a new era of leadership for the incoming commander and the division.



Costanza, a distinguished officer with a wealth of experience, assumed command of the 3rd ID on June 28, 2021. Prior to his arrival at Fort Stewart, he served as the deputy chief of staff, G-3/5/7, for the United States Army Forces Command. He honed his exceptional leadership skills through a series of command assignments, ranging from company to brigade level, including Company M, 3rd Squadron, and Regimental Headquarters and Headquarters Troop, 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment, Fort Carson, Colorado; 1st Squadron, 7th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas (known as Fort Cavazos since 2023); and 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd ID, Fort Benning, Georgia (known as Fort Moore since 2023).



Costanza's commitment to lifelong learning is evident through his extensive military education. He holds a master's degree in military studies from American Military University and a master's degree in advanced military studies from the United States Army Command and General Staff College. Furthermore, he graduated from the Armor Officer Basic Course, the Infantry Officer Advanced Course, and the School of Advanced Military Studies. Costanza's operational deployments and combat tours include serving in Operation Joint Guard in Bosnia and Herzegovina, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation Inherent Resolve.



Costanza diligently fostered a culture of excellence and readiness within the 3rd ID during his tenure. His steadfast leadership propelled the division to successfully execute joint training exercises, enhance partnerships with allies, and maintain a high state of combat readiness. In his farewell speech, Costanza expressed his gratitude to the Soldiers, civilians, and families of the Division for their unwavering support and dedication.



“I am and will continue to be, a Dogface Soldier,” said Costanza. “It’s thanks to the opportunity I had to serve with all of you in the past few years that made me into a better leader and the person I am today.”



As Costanza bid farewell to the 3rd ID, he welcomed Norrie, who most recently served as the commanding general for the 7th Army Training Command in Grafenwoehr, Germany. Norrie brings with him a distinguished career, marked by various command and staff positions. Notably, he has served as the deputy commanding general - maneuver for 1st Cavalry Division, Fort Hood, Texas; commander of the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado; and director of the chief of staff of the Army's Coordination Group, Washington D.C.



A graduate of Bucknell University in Lewisburg, Pennsylvania, Norrie holds master’s degrees in business administration from Embry-Riddle University and in national security strategy from the National War College. He has also completed the U.S. Army Armor Officer Basic Course, Infantry Officer Advanced Course, and the Command and General Staff College. Norrie’s dedication and commitment to service have been recognized with prestigious awards and decorations, including the Legion of Merit, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal, NATO Medal, and the Combat Action Badge.



Norrie assumed command of the 3rd ID, with Soldiers and leaders ready for his guidance and leadership. His vast experience and strategic acumen give confidence to Dogface Soldiers that he will uphold the Division's legacy of excellence and readiness. Norrie committed to building on the Division's successes and ensuring its effectiveness as a highly capable and lethal fighting force.



“My name is Chris Norrie and I am a proud Dogface Soldier,” said Norrie. “Lt. Gen. [Christopher] Donahue, thank you for this opportunity. This Division remains your hammer. Always ready if needed to express the will of the American people upon anyone that would dare harm our national interest and way of life.”