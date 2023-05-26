Officers from Seven Foreign Nations Attended IWTC San Diego’s Semiannual IMIC

Courtesy Photo | International Maritime Intelligence Course (IMIC) students and lead instructor Lt....... read more read more Courtesy Photo | International Maritime Intelligence Course (IMIC) students and lead instructor Lt. John Morrissey (top right), pose for a class photo at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego. IMIC trains international students on intelligence operations and upholds Department of Defense strategic initiatives of promoting a free and open maritime domain. see less | View Image Page

By: Chief Warrant Officer 3 Richard Blankenship



SAN DIEGO – Eleven foreign officers from seven different countries participated in the International Maritime Intelligence Course (IMIC) at Information Warfare Training Command (IWTC) San Diego from Apr. 24 through May 12, 2023.



IMIC is integral to Department of Defense strategic initiatives to maintain and foster key relationships with worldwide partner nations. During the course, Navy experts trained and collaborated with their foreign partners in the information warfare domain to strengthen the nation’s global alliances and promote a free, open maritime domain through mutual understanding and cooperation.



The students attending the course spanned equivalent U.S. officer ranks of O1 to O5, and hailed from Bangladesh, Bulgaria, Republic of Cape Verde, Ecuador, Germany, and the Philippines.



Throughout IMIC training, partner nation students learned and shared perspectives with a variety of subject matter experts from the U.S. Navy’s information warfare community. Instructors covered numerous subjects, including intelligence preparation of the operational environment, intelligence sources, and briefing fundamentals, and culminated in a capstone event with a geopolitical briefing from each student.



Lt. John Morrissey, lead IMIC instructor said, “This class brought a wealth of knowledge and a wide range of experience and expertise. All students were extremely eager to learn about key intelligence fundamentals.”



The three-week course convenes twice a year, hosting intelligence officers from around the world. In addition to the curriculum, students also toured several areas in Southern California as part of the Field Studies Program. The group visited Los Angeles, the Cabrillo National Monument, and received a scenic guided tour of San Diego.



“The entire class was very engaged and eager to gain new insights and perspectives throughout the course,” said Lt. Rebecca Loyal, IMIC instructor. “It was very promising to see the dialogue students had with IWTC San Diego staff and other students.”



IWTC San Diego, as part of the Center for Information Warfare Training (CIWT), provides a continuum of training to Navy and joint service personnel that prepares them to conduct information warfare across the full spectrum of military operations.



With four schoolhouse commands, a detachment, and training sites throughout the United States and Japan, CIWT trains approximately 26,000 students every year, delivering trained information warfare professionals to the Navy and joint services. CIWT also offers more than 200 courses for cryptologic technicians, intelligence specialists, information systems technicians, electronics technicians, and officers in the information warfare community.