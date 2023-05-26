Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MSCPAC Commander Represents MSC at LA Fleet Week

    UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Story by Sarah Cannon 

    Military Sealift Command Pacific

    Capt. Kendall Bridgewater, commander Military Sealift Command Pacific (MSCPAC) represented Military Sealift Command at a recent Los Angeles Fleet Week Maritime Strategy and Policy Forum panel discussion as part of the week-long celebration honoring the military in Southern California.

    The panel presented speakers with critical questions to identify opportunities for the improvement and modernization of maritime strategies and policies to reflect changing global circumstances. In addition the panel also explored how technology and globalization impact the maritime industry, and how developing effective strategies and policies promote sustainable practices and inclusive growth.

    Speakers include experts in the field of maritime strategy and policy with experience in the maritime industry, studies, and sea control, including John Konrad, CEO of gCaptain; Capt. Joe Walsh, USN (Ret.), Collier Walsh Nakazawa LLP; Eugene Seroka, Port of Los Angeles; U.S. Coast Guard Rear Adm. Andrew M. Sugimoto, commander, USCG Eleventh District; Capt. Jeffrey Flumignan, USN (Ret.), director, Office of Maritime and Intermodal Outreach; Cmdr. Ward Wilson, USN (Ret.), director, Boeing San Diego ; and David Libatique, Deputy Executive Director of Stakeholder Engagement for Port of Los Angeles.


    “This was a great opportunity to represent MSC and to highlight global maritime issues to the public,” said Bridgewater. “The exchange of ideas between the military and the maritime industry is a beneficial way to grow our capabilities and to strengthen our capabilities. In this time of global unrest, working with our maritime partners has never been more crucial, and forums such as this one, foster relationships and identify areas for collaboration.”

    LA Fleet Week is an annual, multi-day celebration of our nation’s Sea Services held on the LA Waterfront at the Port of Los Angeles over the extended Memorial Day Weekend. In addition to public events, LA Fleet Week also facilitates numerous symposiums, exercises, and outreaches focused on community resiliency, disaster preparedness, and support for area residents.

