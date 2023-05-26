Get Prepared for Hurricane Season and Know Your Zone



By Susanne Greene Norfolk Naval Shipyard Public Affairs Specialist



(Portsmouth, Va.) – We never know when we are going to get the next hurricane in Hampton Roads, but it is always wise to prepare and know which flood zone you work and live in. For the seasoned citizens of Hampton Roads, we’ve learned that a severe thunderstorm, tropical storm and Nor’easter can do just as much damage as a category one hurricane.



“Preparing before the storm arrives means making sure you and your family have what you need in order to safely ride out the storm,” stated Norfolk Naval Shipyard Emergency Management Officer Nicole Roten. “Make an evacuation plan, know your zone, and determine where you will stay if you need to evacuate.”



Planning ahead for hurricanes and tropical storms is key to the safety and security of you and your family.



To determine which flood zone you live in, visit https://www.vaemergency.gov/know-your-zone/. Please check your zone each year and make sure you have the most recent information.

Now that you know how to identify your flood zone, do you have an evacuation plan for your family and pets? Do you know what to include in an emergency kit for not only your family, but pets too? If not, here are some helpful websites:

https://www.ready.gov/hurricanes

https://www.ready.gov/pets

https://www.noaa.gov/hurricane-prep

https://www.weather.gov/wrn/hurricane-evacuation

https://www.ready.navy.mil



Do you have an emergency kit? Here is a list of quick essentials to get you started: tarps and duct tape, non-perishable food and bottled water (enough for up to 7-days per person/pet), medications, First-Aid kit, flashlights (new batteries), light sticks, weather radio, and money. Why money? If the power is out, stores are going to be cash only and the ATMs will be unavailable.



Power outages can happen with a thunderstorm or any severe weather. You may only lose power for a few hours, or it could be out for two weeks, depending on the storm. Before severe weather hits make sure to charge all of your tablets, laptops, and cell phones. Laptops and tablets are great back up power for charging your smart phones.



Are you registered with Norfolk Naval Shipyard’s AtHoc alert system? If not, sign up via the self-service app. You may also choose to download weather apps to your smart phone so you can receive timely weather alerts.



Staying informed and planning ahead will help you be better prepared for hurricane season.



For more information on hurricane preparedness and safety, visit:

https://www.weather.gov/safety/hurricane-plan

https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/hurricanes/before.html

https://www.defense.gov/Spotlights/Hurricane-Preparedness/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 06.01.2023 Date Posted: 06.01.2023 13:44 Story ID: 445987 Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Get Prepared for Hurricane Season and Know Your Zone, by Susanne Greene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.