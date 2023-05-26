BEAR Base hosts A4 Enterprise Council

Members from the A4 Enterprise Council were given a familiarization tour of the Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources (BEAR) base at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 23, 2023.



The A4 Enterprise Council is a collaboration forum for the Department of the Air Force’s senior logistics maintenance, engineering, and security forces leaders set to achieve Headquarters Air Force strategic objectives.



This visit allowed the 635th Materiel Maintenance Group to showcase the timeliness and quality of their readiness capabilities. Additionally, it was also an opportunity for senior leadership to hear directly from the airmen, and provide insight on logistics and engineering operations.



“Being able to support our senior leaders in our logistics career field here at Holloman was extremely important to keeping aligned with their priorities,” said U.S. Air Force Capt. Cherae Medina, 49th Logistics Readiness Squadron director of operations and project officer for this event. “Our mission was to provide a platform for our leaders to get together at a table so they could have those candid discussions about what being prepared to conduct logistics in a contested environment will look like.”



The communication between leadership and airmen is integral to curating an environment of excellence, and more specifically, an environment that can operate under any circumstances.



“There are times when a mission commander needs logistical support,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Tom Miller, Headquarters U.S. Air Force Deputy Chief of Staff for Logistics, Engineering and Force Protection. “And it takes a connected and thorough enterprise to fulfill that need.”



Miller persisted in discussing the importance of logistical support and readiness during his time here at Holloman.



“Logistics capability is a necessary element of integrated deterrence,” said Miller.



The 49th LRS and 635th MMG are working day-in and day-out to move the logistics mission forward, leading and developing Airmen every step of the way.



“I just want to give a special thank you to Team Holloman,” said Miller. “The 49th Wing and 635th MMG put on a world-class event, and the opportunity to engage with these Airmen executing critical missions was invaluable.”

