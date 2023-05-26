Hurricane Season Preparation

Hurricane Season officially starts June 1 and Keesler residents should remember to prepare now and avoid getting caught in a storm.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting near-normal hurricane activity this year, forecasting 12 - 17 named storms. Approximately five to nine of these storms could become hurricanes.

Hurricanes are dangerous storms that can be life-threatening, but preparing beforehand can reduce the chance of injury and major property damage.

Below is information and resources for basic hurricane preparedness:

Ensure you have your Disaster Kit ready

Know evacuation routes for your area

Review your Hurricane Evacuation Zones and Surge Maps for your county

Understand what HURCON levels mean and what you need to do during each

View Keesler’s Facebook/website for announcements and HURCON Levels

For additional information on hurricanes, visit BeReady.af.mil and download the following guides: how to prepare for a hurricane; be prepared for a hurricane; prepare your organization for a hurricane.

You can also visit the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency website for more information that's more specific to your location.

Keesler residents are reminded to assess their family’s preparedness and to understand any emergency role they may play in their units.

In the event of a hurricane, Keesler personnel and families of military students in training can monitor Keesler’s social media pages and website for the latest information including road / facility closures, shelter locations, storm category and other essential information.

