Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Hurricane Season Preparation

    BILOXI, MS, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Story by Airman 1st Class Trenten Walters 

    81st Training Wing Public Affairs

    Hurricane Season officially starts June 1 and Keesler residents should remember to prepare now and avoid getting caught in a storm.
    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting near-normal hurricane activity this year, forecasting 12 - 17 named storms. Approximately five to nine of these storms could become hurricanes.
    Hurricanes are dangerous storms that can be life-threatening, but preparing beforehand can reduce the chance of injury and major property damage.
    Below is information and resources for basic hurricane preparedness:
    Ensure you have your Disaster Kit ready
    Know evacuation routes for your area
    Review your Hurricane Evacuation Zones and Surge Maps for your county
    Understand what HURCON levels mean and what you need to do during each
    View Keesler’s Facebook/website for announcements and HURCON Levels
    For additional information on hurricanes, visit BeReady.af.mil and download the following guides: how to prepare for a hurricane; be prepared for a hurricane; prepare your organization for a hurricane.
    You can also visit the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency website for more information that's more specific to your location.
    Keesler residents are reminded to assess their family’s preparedness and to understand any emergency role they may play in their units.
    In the event of a hurricane, Keesler personnel and families of military students in training can monitor Keesler’s social media pages and website for the latest information including road / facility closures, shelter locations, storm category and other essential information.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 06.01.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 11:45
    Story ID: 445964
    Location: BILOXI, MS, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Hurricane Season Preparation, by A1C Trenten Walters, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Keesler AFB
    Preparation
    Hurricane Season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT