DCMA enables continued delivery of training helicopter

Courtesy Photo | The TH-73A helicopter will replace the aging TH-57 helicopters and assume the role of training rotary-wing pilots for the Navy, Marine Corps, and Coast Guard. DCMA worked with the FAA to secure a variance for a nonconforming antenna on the helicopters, ensuring continued delivery to the Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Michelle Tucker)

PHILADELPHIA –

New training helicopters will continue to be added to the inventories of the Navy through the assistance of Defense Contract Management Agency.



Earlier this year, the delivery acceptance of the TH-73A trainer helicopters were halted due to a nonconforming antenna provided by a subcontractor.



A team at DCMA Philadelphia worked with the contractor for a variance that was approved by the Federal Aviation Administration, said Rich Badey, quality assurance representative.



“The Navy will acquire 130 TH-73A helicopters that will replace the 35-year-old TH-57 Sea Ranger helicopter training system,” Badey said. “It will meet advanced rotary wing and intermediate tilt-rotor training requirements for the Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard through 2050.”



The TH-73A improves pilot training and skills by using current cockpit technologies and modernized training curriculum that reflect the capabilities in the current Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard inventory, Badey said.



“Using a skills-based approach to training with just-in-time methodology, incorporating modern technology, the TH-73A will ensure rotary wing aviators are trained at a higher quality, more efficiently, and are ready to meet the challenges faced in the fleet,” Badey said.



The Navy's first TH-73A arrived at Naval Air Station Whiting Field in Milton, Florida, in August 2021 and will be used to train several hundred aviation students per year over the next three decades.



