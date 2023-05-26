NSWCPD Engineers Participate in the American Society of Naval Engineers Intelligent Ships Symposium

Photo By Jermaine Sullivan | Juniper Sweeny, a Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD)...... read more read more Photo By Jermaine Sullivan | Juniper Sweeny, a Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) chemical engineer, leads the Mentoring for Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace Panel during the American Society of Naval Engineers (ASNE) Intelligent Ships Symposium (ISS) at the Delta Hotel Philadelphia Airport on May 2, 2023. ASNE is a professional engineering society for engineers, scientists and allied professionals who conceive, design, develop, test, construct, outfit, operate and maintain complex naval and maritime ships, submarines and aircraft and their associated systems and subsystems. (U.S. Navy photo by Sgt. Jermaine Sullivan/Released) see less | View Image Page

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) engineers once again came out in force as presenters and participants during the annual American Society of Naval Engineers (ASNE) Intelligent Ships Symposium (ISS), this year held at the Delta Hotel Philadelphia Airport in Philadelphia on May 1-3, 2023.



The ASNE ISS featured keynote speakers, technical paper presentations, expert panels, and the bestowal of the ASNE Claud A. Jones Award to an NSWCPD employee.



Hosted by the ASNE president, retired Rear Adm. Mark Hugel, the symposium began with remarks from NSWCPD Commanding Officer Capt. Joseph Darcy.



“It’s events like these where we the naval engineering professionals share, grow, make progress, make connections, and sharpen our skills … We’re here to share our knowledge to improve the state-of-the-art technologies and increase our Nation’s maritime naval capabilities for the common good,” Darcy said.



The ASNE ISS also featured two keynote speakers -- U.S. Navy Naval Information Forces Commander Vice Adm. Kelly Aeschbach and U.S. Navy Regional Maintenance Center and Director, Surface Ship Maintenance, Modernization, and Sustainment Rear Adm. Eric Ver Hage -- with their remarks highlighting how ASNE promotes opportunities in STEM and diversity, as well as the benefits of the symposium’s emphasis on technical paper presentations



“I’m a particular fan of ASNE’s focus on making technical papers a centerpiece or a major part of ASNE’s event beyond the topic that folks are researching and presenting. The presenting part is particularly important. The ability to communicate complex technical topics to an audience and leadership is a force multiplier,” Ver Hage said.



“Technical paper presentations give industry and government professionals a platform to present innovative ideas in front of a naval engineering audience,” ASNE National Director Dale Lumme added. “Some of the best presentations come from junior or new personnel who don’t get the opportunity to share their ideas with senior professionals. After presentations are given, some of these projects are brought to fruition.”



Among the technical topics covered were: Cybersecurity/Virtual Support, Propulsion & System Architectures, Thermal Management, Automation and Failure Recovery, Modeling and Simulation, and Power Systems & Distribution.



Panel discussions not only focused on technical topics such as Liberty Tech Bridge/NavalX and Innovation and Technology Transfer, but also covered more broad areas such as Career Professional Development in a Hybrid Environment and Mentoring for Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace.



“If we really care about retention, we need to get better at inclusion so that people feel seen and want to stay … Increasing diversity helps our teams move towards inclusion as we collaborate with others to solve tough problems,” said NSWCPD Technical Director Nigel C. Thijs, who served on the Mentoring for Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace panel.



In addition to the panels and presentations, the ASNE Claud A. Jones Award (Fleet Engineer) was also presented which recognizes one engineer annually (since 1987) for their contributions to improving operational engineering and material readiness to the maritime forces over a period of at least three years.



This year’s award recipient was James Covert, a NSWCPD electronics engineer, for being “an industry leading control and systems engineer whose outstanding technical prowess, leadership, program management, problem-solving skills and dedication to the U.S. Coast Guard and U.S. Navy mission goals have led to a long and highly successful career,” Lumme said in reading Covert’s award citation.



“I’m extremely grateful to receive this prestigious award from ASNE and I’m honored to have my name added to the list of accomplished people who have received this award,” Covert said, reflecting on his award.”



“I was a small part of a much larger team who should take great pride in the tremendous accomplishment of executing the complete replacement of the existing machinery control system within a span few months,” he added.



ASNE is a professional engineering society for engineers, scientists and allied professionals who conceive, design, develop, test, construct, outfit, operate and maintain complex naval and maritime ships, submarines and aircraft and their associated systems and subsystems. ASNE also serves the educators who train the professionals, researchers who develop related technology, and students who are preparing for the profession. Society activities provide support for the U.S. Navy, U.S. Coast Guard, U.S. Marine Corps, U.S. Merchant Marine and U.S. Army.



NSWCPD employs approximately 2,800 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support personnel. The NSWCPD team does the research and development, test and evaluation, acquisition support, and in-service and logistics engineering for the non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems, and related equipment and material for Navy surface ships and submarines. NSWCPD is also the lead organization providing cybersecurity for all ship systems.