History & Heritage Race showcases C-124 Globemaster II in fourth event of 2023

WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio – The Douglas C-124 Globemaster II will be the fourth retired aircraft to headline the 2023 History & Heritage Race Series, powered by the Air Force Marathon, beginning July 1.



The event marks the fourth of six virtual races during the series’ third season. Each event features its own historical aircraft vital to the Air Force’s past. All can be found in the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force. Registration for this year’s races began Dec. 1.



"The History and Heritage series is a unique way to interact with the Air Force Marathon and the retired aircraft of the United States Air Force,” said Rachael Ferguson, director of the Air Force Marathon. “We enjoy being able to share the history of these planes through this series, while encouraging our audience to continue in their training virtually."



Known as “Old Shakey,” the Douglas C-124 Globemaster II was a heavy-lift cargo plane that was primarily used to transport supplies and personnel during the 1950s and 1960s, seeing service during both the Korean and Vietnam Wars. The aircraft was known for its ability to carry a payload of over 80,000 pounds, making it possible to airlift tanks and other cumbersome equipment. Once replaced by more modern platforms, the Globemaster II was transferred to various Air Force Reserve and Air National Guard units until it was finally retired in 1974.



History and Heritage Race Series competitors will receive a patch and information card highlighting the marquee aircraft, finisher’s medal and downloadable completion certificate.



Registration for each of the series’ six races is $30.



Runners have the option to compete in the marathon, half marathon, 10K or 5K. Each participant may also run or walk the full distance at any destination of their choosing. Results can be uploaded using a GPS-tracking app that confirms time and mileage, but this step is not required to receive your race packet.



For more information and to register for the race, visit www.usafvirtual.com.



To learn more about the Globemaster II, visit https://www.nationalmuseum.af.mil/Visit/Museum-Exhibits/Fact-Sheets/Display/Article/196101/douglas-c-124-globemaster-ii/.

