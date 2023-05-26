Raiders Honor Col. Pete Moon; Welcome Col. James Armstrong

Raiders honor Moon, welcome Armstrong







Raider Soldiers from the 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division bid farewell to their commander, Col. Pete Moon during a change of command ceremony May 31 on Fort Stewart. Moon relinquished command to Col. James Armstrong.







Moon's tenure as the commander of 1st ABCT was marked by his steadfast commitment to his troops and to the mission. During his command, he led the brigade through training exercises, modernization, and a deployment to Germany to deter Russian aggression against our NATO allies and partners.







Under Moon's leadership, the Raider Brigade demonstrated excellence and achieved notable milestones. His unwavering dedication to the welfare and professional growth of his Soldiers earned him the respect and admiration of those who served under his command.







“I’m glad to have had the opportunity to command, and more importantly to serve with the greatest Soldiers and Families of our nation,” Moon said. “To the Soldiers and Families of the Raider brigade, I know my words of thanks are inadequate. You come to work each day, put in the work, ready to fight and win, regardless of the conditions. You demonstrated to the rest of the world we will go anywhere, anytime, and as fast as we desire to defend our national interests, you all are the guardians of our freedom and I am forever grateful.”







Moon will continue his career at the Pentagon in the Office of the Chief of Public Affairs.







As Col. James Armstrong assumed command of the Raiders, there was a palpable sense of excitement among the ranks. Armstrong brings with him a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective that promises to propel the brigade forward.







“To the Raider Brigade Soldiers and families, I am excited to be part of this team. I look forward to serving with you,” Armstrong said. “This is Raider 6 signing on the net.”



Marching on, the Raider Brigade will continue to build lethality as the most modernized armored brigade in the U.S. Army.

