Army War College Landpower Symposium: Advancing Military Strategy and Innovation

Photo By Robert Martin | Army War College students and faculty discuss their integrated research project during...... read more read more Photo By Robert Martin | Army War College students and faculty discuss their integrated research project during the Army War College Landpower Symposium, held from May 9 to 11 at the Army Heritage and Education Center, see less | View Image Page

The Army War College Landpower Symposium, held from May 9 to 11 at the Army Heritage and Education Center, brought together military leaders, experts, and scholars to discuss key issues shaping the future of landpower. The symposium provided a platform for insightful discussions and knowledge sharing, focusing on strategic land power, large-scale combat operations, emerging technologies, and lessons from recent conflicts.



The event began with a welcome from Maj. Gen. David Hill, the Commandant of the Army War College, set the tone for the symposium by emphasizing the importance of collaboration and intellectual exchange in shaping effective military strategies.



"We have gathered an impressive lineup of speakers and panelists to address a range of timely and important issues related to strategic landpower in our future challenges," said Maj. Gen. David Hill, Commandant to the U.S. Army War College."



"The symposium can help generate new approaches to counter present threats and prepare for a very uncertain future. I want to take just a moment to discuss some of the threats and challenges to the Landpower community. To a focus on great power, competition, and the genuine possibility of large-scale wars as we watch one play out on the plains of Europe today, as President Biden stated, we are living in a decisive decade marked by dramatic changes in geopolitics, technology, economics, and our environments," said Hill.



One of the symposium's highlights was the keynote address delivered by Gen. Charles Flynn, the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Pacific. General Flynn shared his insights on the evolving nature of landpower in the Indo-Pacific region and emphasized the importance of adaptability and interoperability among allied forces.



Throughout the first day, several panel discussions engaged participants in thought-provoking conversations. The first panel, moderated by retired Lt. Gen. Reynold Hoover, explored strategic land power, examining its role and significance in contemporary warfare.



Maj. Gen. Donn Hill, the Commanding General of the Security Force Assistance Command, was the guest speaker and provided valuable perspectives on security force assistance.



On the symposium's second day, panels investigated crucial areas of concern such as Homeland Defense and Homeland Security. The panel, led by Prof. Bert Tussing of the Army War College, shed light on the challenges and strategies for protecting the homeland against emerging threats. Discussions by Prof. William Berry explored the dimension of Human-Machine Teaming and Technology in future wars, examining the potential benefits and risks associated with advanced technologies on the battlefield.



Professor of Concepts and Doctrine Dr. Greg Cantwell moderated two Army War College students panels that were a direct result of Integrated Research Projects he led. The first panel, comprising students, focused on Mobilization, Joint Forcible Entry, and Cyberwarfare. In contrast, the second panel explored the topics of Fires, Air and Missile Defense, Protection, Artificial Intelligence, and Additive Manufacturing. These presentations showcased USAWC students and the innovative thinking of the next generation of military leaders.



On the symposium's final day, Mr. Ian Sullivan, Senior Advisor for Analysis and ISR, TRADOC G2, talked about China and their vision of warfare and its importance to joint force ground warfare. The symposium also included a panel discussion on Ukraine Lessons Learned, moderated by Dr. John Nagl, which provided valuable insights for future military operations.



The symposium culminated in an executive summary panel discussion moderated by retired Lt. Gen. Richard Zilmer, focusing on pressing challenges, potential solutions, and relationships. The diverse expertise and experiences of the panelists enriched the dialogue and inspired attendees to explore innovative approaches to complex issues. Zilmer singled out the commitment of USAWC students that sat on panels.



The symposium was concluded by Lt. Gen. Sean Bernabe, the Commanding General of III Corps, who was the capstone speaker. capstone remarks were oriented on lessons learned from the recent III Corps Warfighter exercise.



The Army War College Landpower Symposium fosters an environment of intellectual exchange and collaboration among military professionals, scholars, and experts, by exploring critical topics and sharing valuable insights, advancing military strategy and innovation, and ensuring the readiness and effectiveness of land power in an ever-changing world.