Academy graduate plays pro soccer for Lowcountry team

A U.S. Academy graduate is living out his dream as a professional soccer player for the Charleston Battery.



Similar to his interest in the U.S. Air Force, Tristan Trager’s passion for soccer sparked at a young age.



“I grew up playing different sports, baseball, basketball and soccer,” Trager said. “Out of all the sports I was playing, soccer was the most enjoyable one. I started at around five years old and by the time I got into high school, I knew I wanted to try to play in college. When Coach Chris Foster sent me an email and I learned more about the Air Force Academy, I knew that's where I wanted to go.”



Trager said the Academy’s athletic department was supportive upon learning he was offered an opportunity to pursue a professional career, and provided an opportunity for him to delay his military service commitment.



“Being a professional soccer player is something I always dreamed of,” Trager said. “I feel like I have the best of both worlds. I'm able to pursue my dream of serving my country and I also get to play the sport I love. I've accomplished so much by just making it this far. This season with the Battery, I want to win the championship, and we're off to a good start.”



Trager believes the Academy is a good choice for any athlete that wants to play in college or beyond.



“I would say it's a decision any athlete should make if they're considering it,” Trager said. “I don't think it should stop them from choosing the Academy if they want to play professionally, because even if they don't make it, they still have an unbelievable opportunity to serve their country. I would say to any athlete out there that's interested in the Academy, go for it because they were some of the most memorable years I ever had.”





Now that he’s a professional soccer player, Trager applauds his current coaches for the continued support and growth of his skills.



Ben Pirmann, Charleston Battery coach, believes Trager's time at the Academy had a positive impact on his abilities both as a player and a person.



“Tristan is a very accountable human being,” Pirmann said. “He works hard and he has a concept of selflessness. That's obviously directly correlated to being a service member. He also understands the concept of teamwork and what it takes to go above and beyond.”



While Trager's time at the Academy made him a good team player, it also helped him succeed off the field.



“For anyone looking to attend the Academy to play a sport, I want you to know that you might go just for that reason, but you'll leave a completely better person,” said Trager. “You'll leave a leader.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.03.2023 Date Posted: 06.01.2023 08:30 Story ID: 445942 Location: CHARLESTON, SC, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Academy graduate plays pro soccer for Lowcountry team, by SrA Sara Jenkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.