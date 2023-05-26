Retired Gen. Riccardo Marchiò Inducted into the U.S. Army War College’s Hall of Fame

The most recent USAWC Hall of Fame induction ceremony took place in Rome, Italy, as the U.S. Army War College inducted retired General Riccardo Marchiò into its International Fellows Hall of Fame. Gen. Marchiò, a decorated military leader, exemplified the ideals of the Army War College through his actions and leadership within his nation's armed forces and at the highest levels of the Allied Forces of NATO.



"The U.S.-Italy Army-to-Army relationship is strong," said Maj. Gen. David Hill, Commandant of the U.S. Army War College. "Both the Italian Army and the U.S. Army understand that though wars are fought in many domains, they are won on the ground. This truth is at the foundation of the Strategic Vision Statement signed last year by you and General McConville, in which our Armies are striving to enable joint/combined, multi-domain operations."



"The Italian Army has a long history of sending its best officers to the U.S. Army War College. As Commandant, I have had the privilege of meeting three of your impressive Italian officers: Col. Marco Javarone, Col. Manuel Solastri, and Lt. Col. Giovanni Corrado. I'm proud to have known your officers and be involved in this relationship as we share in developing strategic leaders through professional military education," said Hill.



Marchiò's career began in 1974 when he joined the Military Academy in Modena, Italy. Throughout his career, he excelled in leadership positions at all levels of the Italian Army, undertaking missions in Lebanon, Somalia, Albania, Kosovo, Afghanistan, and Iraq.



After attending the U.S. Army War College, Marchiò's experience and expertise were sought after within the ranks of NATO. He held various pivotal positions within the organization, from Commander of the NATO Rapid Deployable Corps - Italy to Commander of the Allied Joint Force Command Brunssum.



During the ceremony, Marchiò was commended for his exemplary service and his embodiment of the core values of the Army War College: integrity, excellence, and selfless service. His accomplishments are both within his nation's Army and international military communities.

