Victrory Corps’ Elhers' Cup kicks-off in Grafenwoehr

U.S. Army Soldiers from multiple units listen to a briefing in preparation for V Corps' 2nd Annual Walter D. Ehlers' Cup Competition, at Camp Aachen, Germany, June 1, 2023. The Walter D. Ehlers' Cup, named after a Congressional Medal of Honor recipient tests officers, noncommissioned officers and junior enlisted Soldiers on a slew of events that encompasses general tasks and drills. The competition consists of six teams, one from the 2nd Cavalry Regiment; 41st Field Artillery Brigade; 12th Combat Aviation Brigade; 4th Infantry Division; 10th Mountain Division; and the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, V Corps.

GRAFENWOEHR, Germany – The 2nd Annual Lt. Walter D. Ehler’s Cup, hosted by V Corps, kicks off June 2, 2023, at locations across Grafenwoehr Training Area, Germany.



The competition will consist of six teams competing in the Army Combat Fitness Test, skills test, 12 mile ruck, obstacle course, and a board to determine who is the best Soldier, noncommissioned officer, and officer within V Corps and it’s subordinate units.



The event is named in honor of 1st Lt. Walter D. Ehlers, who received a Congressional Medal of Honor for his exceptional gallantry in Normandy, France, June 9-10, 1944. Ehlers landed on Omaha beach with the 18th Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Division under the operational command of V Corps.



V Corps has aligned their competition for best Soldier with these historical dates in his honor.



“We are looking forward to representing the 18th Infantry Regiment,” said 1st Lt. Trevor Hallock, an infantry officer assigned to 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Teams, 1st Infantry Division. “This was Walter D. Elhers’s original unit during the events of Normandy. We will strive to challenge ourselves and to honor what they went through that day on D-day.”



For some Soldiers this will be the first time to ever take part in a competition like this, while others are eager to take on another challenge.



“This is the first competition or anything of the sort that I’ve done since I’ve been in the Army,” said Spc. Jamie Summers, a multiple rocket launch system crew member assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 41st Field Artillery Brigade. “I think it’s a great opportunity to be here with the select individuals who were chosen to compete.”



The competition will conclude June 4th and once announced, the winners will have the opportunity to visit the historic sites of Normandy, where the events of D-day took place June 6, 1944.



“D-Day was extraordinary and those Soldiers were very courageous,” said Hallock.“Being announced as a winner and having the ability to get the perspective of the Soldiers, who landed on Easy Red and Fox Green, would be an honor.”



The six teams are comprised of three different categories of competitors; one junior enlisted Soldier, one noncommissioned officer and one officer from six units, which include the 2nd Cavalry Regiment; 41st Field Artillery Brigade; 12th Combat Aviation Brigade; 4th Infantry Division; 10th Mountain Division; and the Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, V Corps.



-30-