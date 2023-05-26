UH-72A Light Utility Helicopter, crew conducts training operations at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A UH-72A Light Utility Helicopter and crew conducts training operations May 5, 2023,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A UH-72A Light Utility Helicopter and crew conducts training operations May 5, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. According to the U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center at https://asc.army.mil/web/portfolio-item/lakota-uh-72a-light-utility-helicopter-luh, the UH-72A Light Utility Helicopter is a twin-engine helicopter with seating for two pilots, capable of transporting up to six passengers. The medical evacuation configuration is equipped with two North Atlantic Treaty Organization standard litters and seating for a medical attendant and crew chief. Visual and instrument flight certified, the UH-72A is equipped with a night-vision-compatible glass cockpit and modern communications and navigation avionics, including autopilot and dual Global Positioning Systems with Wide Area Augmentation System. This UH-72 was supporting training with UH-60 Black Hawks with the Wisconsin National Guard. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

A UH-72A Light Utility Helicopter and crew conducts training operations May 5, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



According to the U.S. Army Acquisition Support Center at https://asc.army.mil/web/portfolio-item/lakota-uh-72a-light-utility-helicopter-luh, the UH-72A Light Utility Helicopter is a twin-engine helicopter with seating for two pilots, capable of transporting up to six passengers.



The medical evacuation configuration is equipped with two North Atlantic Treaty Organization standard litters and seating for a medical attendant and crew chief. Visual and instrument flight certified, the UH-72A is equipped with a night-vision-compatible glass cockpit and modern communications and navigation avionics, including autopilot and dual Global Positioning Systems with Wide Area Augmentation System.



This UH-72 was supporting training with UH-60 Black Hawks with the Wisconsin National Guard.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



