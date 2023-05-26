Photo Story: May 2023 construction operations of $11.96 million transient training brigade headquarters at Fort McCoy, Part III

Photo By Scott Sturkol | The construction area for a future transient training brigade headquarters in the 1600...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | The construction area for a future transient training brigade headquarters in the 1600 block on the cantonment area is shown May 5, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis. A contract, totaling $11,964,432.87, was awarded June 9, 2022, to L.S. Black Constructors to build the fiscal year 2022 Transient Training Brigade Headquarters project at Fort McCoy. Construction operations began in August 2022. Location of construction is just across the street from where the same contractor has been building two new transient training troop barracks buildings in the same block. According to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works, the brigade headquarters project is based on the denser, more consolidated footprints of Fort McCoy’s Troop Housing Area Development Plan. The project will include the latest, state-of-the-art systems for fire protection and alarms and video surveillance as well as Energy Monitoring Control Systems. Also, anti-terrorism and force protection measures will be incorporated. And throughout the entire project, sustainability and energy efficient technology will be incorporated. Overall, including this building and the two barracks already built, eight new buildings are planned for the entire 1600 block. The plan is to build four barracks buildings, the three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and one 160-room officer quarters. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is coordinating the project. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

The construction area for a future transient training brigade headquarters in the 1600 block on the cantonment area is shown May 5, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis.



A contract, totaling $11,964,432.87, was awarded June 9, 2022, to L.S. Black Constructors to build the fiscal year 2022 Transient Training Brigade Headquarters project at Fort McCoy.



Construction operations began in August 2022.



Location of construction is just across the street from where the same contractor has been building two new transient training troop barracks buildings in the same block.



According to the Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works, the brigade headquarters project is based on the denser, more consolidated footprints of Fort McCoy’s Troop Housing Area Development Plan. The project will include the latest, state-of-the-art systems for fire protection and alarms and video surveillance as well as Energy Monitoring Control Systems. Also, anti-terrorism and force protection measures will be incorporated.



And throughout the entire project, sustainability and energy efficient technology will be incorporated. Overall, including this building and the two barracks already built, eight new buildings are planned for the entire 1600 block.



The plan is to build four barracks buildings, the three 20,000-square-foot brigade headquarters buildings, and one 160-room officer quarters.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is coordinating the project.



Construction projects like this during the fiscal year also plays a role in the economic impact the installation has on local economies. According to the Fort McCoy’s Plans, Analysis and Integration Office, in fiscal year 2022, Fort McCoy’s total economic impact for that fiscal year was an estimated $2.508 billion.



A similar impact for fiscal year 2023 is expected.



“Fiscal year 2022 operating costs of $391.46 million included utilities, physical plant maintenance, repair and improvements, new construction projects, purchases of supplies and services, as well as salaries for civilian contract personnel working at Fort McCoy,” states a story about the economic impact prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office. “Other expenditures accounted for $52.25 million and covered $339,994 in payments to local governments (including land permit agreements, school district impact aid, etc.) as well as $51.91 million in discretionary spending in local communities by service members training and residing at Fort McCoy.



Other factors of economic impact for the fiscal year included $42.5 million in military construction on post.”



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching "ftmccoy," and on Twitter by searching "usagmccoy."