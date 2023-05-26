NUWC Division Newport team members win PEO IWS first quarter award

Photo By David Stoehr | Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport employees Kory De Nardo (from left),...... read more read more Photo By David Stoehr | Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport employees Kory De Nardo (from left), Kainoa Culverhouse and Benjamin Lodge of the Sensors and Sonar Systems Department and members of the SQQ-89 Modernization and Installation Team, won a Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Team Excellence Award for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023. see less | View Image Page

NEWPORT, R.I. – Three Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport employees, members of the SQQ-89 Modernization and Installation Team, were recently recognized with a Program Executive Office Integrated Warfare Systems (PEO IWS) Team Excellence Award for the first quarter of fiscal year 2023.



Kainoa Culverhouse and Kory De Nardo, both residents of Swansea, Massachusetts, and Benjamin Lodge of Hopkinton, Rhode Island, employees in Division Newport’s Sensors and Sonar Systems Department, were recognized for the team efforts that have yielded significant benefits for PEO IWS. The team showed “superior leadership and expert management” in planning, coordinating and fielding an undersea warfare system.



During the first quarter of 2023, the team developed fielding plans in coordination with other PEO IWS, Naval Sea Systems Command personnel, and type commanders to ensure timely, efficient modernization upgrades that are achievable within Chief of Naval Operations availability timeframes.



“The team’s hard work and dexterity in ensuring IWS 5.0 could recoup these ship installation periods was flawlessly executed,” the award states. “These efforts supported the outfit of cruisers and destroyers with the most advanced undersea warfare combat systems.”



The team also included Bryan Singleton and Jeffrey Wiggins of Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division Dam Neck Activity. The winners were recognized during a PEO IWS meeting held in March.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.



