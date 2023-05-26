NUWC Division Newport’s Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center hosts change of charge ceremony on May 24

Photo By Public Affairs Office | Attending a change of charge ceremony at the Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation...... read more read more Photo By Public Affairs Office | Attending a change of charge ceremony at the Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center (AUTEC), a detachment of the Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport, held on Andros Island, Bahamas, on May 24, 2023, are: Lt. j.g. Adam Yourtz (from left), AUTEC Officer in Charge Jeremy S. Reed, outgoing Officer in Charge Cmdr. Michael R. Fasano, Division Newport Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings, and Deacon Harold Braynen. see less | View Image Page

ANDROS ISLAND, Bahamas – Cmdr. Jeremy S. Reed assumed duties as officer in charge of the Atlantic Undersea Test and Evaluation Center (AUTEC), a Naval Undersea Warfare Center (NUWC) Division Newport detachment located on Andros Island, Bahamas, on May 24.



During a change of charge ceremony overseen by NUWC Division Newport Commanding Officer Capt. Chad Hennings, Reed relieved Cmdr. Michael R. Fasano, who has served as officer in charge at AUTEC since May 27, 2021. Fasano was also presented with a Department of Navy Meritorious Service Medal.



Before arriving at AUTEC, Reed previously had served as the Pacific Force electronic material officer, managing the maintenance and repair of 31 submarines and two submarine tenders in the Pacific fleet.



A native of Morehead City, North Carolina, Reed enlisted in the Navy in February 1996. After the completion of Basic Enlisted Submarine School (BESS) and “A” school in Groton, Connecticut, he reported to the USS Rhode Island (SSBN 740B), homeported in Kings Bay, Georgia. There he served as sonar supervisor as a first lieutenant, qualified in submarine warfare and completed nine deterrent patrols.



Reed’s other tours of duty include the Unmanned Vehicles Deep Submergence Unit, San Diego, California; Strategic Systems Programs, Anaheim, California; Naval Ocean Processing Facility, Dam Neck, Virginia; Command Submarine Squadron Eleven as the electronic material officer; the Office of Naval Intelligence; and the operations officer and electronic material officer of Naval Submarine Support Command, Pearl Harbor.



Reed’s personal awards include three Meritorious Service Commendation Medals, four Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medals and five Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medals



Fasano will begin a two-year assignment in Guam.



NUWC Newport is the oldest warfare center in the country, tracing its heritage to the Naval Torpedo Station established on Goat Island in Newport Harbor in 1869. Commanded by Capt. Chad Hennings, NUWC Newport maintains major detachments in West Palm Beach, Florida, and Andros Island in the Bahamas, as well as test facilities at Seneca Lake and Fisher's Island, New York, Leesburg, Florida, and Dodge Pond, Connecticut.



