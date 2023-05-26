NSWC Philadelphia Division Awarded SECNAV Energy Excellence Award

Photo By Kevin Wiley | The Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) recently recognized Naval Surface Warfare Center,...... read more read more Photo By Kevin Wiley | The Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) recently recognized Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) with a 2022 SECNAV Energy Award in the Technology Development & Acquisition category for its High Efficiency Super-Capacity (HES-C) chiller, seen here on USS John P. Murtha (LPD 26). The HES-C chiller is currently being fielded on all new construction amphibious transport dock, destroyer (DDG), and Constellation-class frigate hulls. It is also being targeted for modernization efforts on DDG Flight (FLT) IIa and amphibious assault ship hulls during their midlife availabilities. (U.S. Navy Photo by Kevin Wiley/Released) see less | View Image Page

The Secretary of the Navy (SECNAV) recently recognized Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) with a 2022 SECNAV Energy Award in the Technology Development & Acquisition category.



The SECNAV Energy Excellence Awards Program annually recognizes excellence in the areas of energy security, new technology, innovation, program management, and efficiency across the Department of the Navy (DON).



“This year's submissions reflect the hard work and dedication of leaders across the Department who know that energy security is critical to mission success. Improving the energy security of our operating forces and installations remains a top priority and I look forward to your future accomplishments in support of this critical objective,” SECNAV Carlos Del Toro stated in his all hands announcement on Feb. 23, 2023.



According to the award nomination description, the High Efficiency Super-Capacity (HES-C) chiller provides high density cooling by increasing overall cooling capacity within a similar footprint compared to legacy surface combatant Air Conditioning (AC) plants.



The HES-C chiller represents an increase in cooling capacity by at least 50 percent, an improvement in reliability by more than 50 percent, and a reduction in chiller fuel consumption by more than 25 percent, while reducing refrigerant leakage by 90 percent and eliminating hazardous oily waste.



The HES-C chiller is currently being fielded on all new construction amphibious transport dock, destroyer (DDG), and Constellation-class frigate hulls. It is also being targeted for modernization efforts on DDG Flight (FLT) IIa and amphibious assault ship hulls during their midlife availabilities.



“We are proud of the dedication, persistence, hard work and accolades of the High Efficiency Super Capacity (HES-C) chiller team, that included representatives across the NSWCPD Command in the technical, contractual, acquisition and programmatic communities,” said NSWCPD’s Melissa Rudzinski, Branch Manager, Air Conditioning & Refrigeration Branch.



The team consisted of the following members: Kevin Wiley, Alberto Tecce, Gary Franecki, Haley Galloway, Zoe Granato, Alec Hodgin, Sean McDonald, Nuri Bracey, Matt Frank, Dustin Bordelon, Desiree Deshmukh, Mike Nolan, Joe Zulli, Nancy Agnew, Greg Miller, Cindy Aponte, Matthew Marzolf and Matthew Eagan.



NSWCPD employs approximately 2,800 civilian engineers, scientists, technicians, and support personnel. The NSWCPD team does the research and development, test and evaluation, acquisition support, and in-service and logistics engineering for the non-nuclear machinery, ship machinery systems, and related equipment and material for Navy surface ships and submarines. NSWCPD is also the lead organization providing cybersecurity for all ship systems.