Pax Volunteers Dismantle Aging Equipment for New Playground Construction at Pax

Volunteers from across NAS Patuxent River helped to dismantle aging playground equipment at two locations on Pax River May 19.



The approximately 30-year-old playground equipment at two locations on base, The Pax River Beach House and Cedar Point Beach, was deemed unsafe following an inspection due to wear and tear from use, as well as environmental factors such as wind and proximity to the water. Sourcing parts for the aging equipment to repair the playgrounds proved to be costly, so the decision was made to dismantle and start fresh. Volunteers were then organized from around the base to quickly dismantle the playgrounds.



“We were able to get the word out and get some volunteers pretty quickly, especially among our military members from the Chiefs’ Mess and Junior Enlisted Associations,” said ETCS Aric Dickson, one of the volunteer organizers. “We made fast work of the equipment, and it was great to see everyone pulling together to get it done.”



Funding has been secured for a new playground site on base from Commander, Naval Installations Command, while NAS Pax River MWR looks to repair other playgrounds that can be refurbished.



“We are in the process of working with volunteers to restore the playground by the Drill Hall softball field, and are making minor repairs to the playground by Gate 1 at the former Youth Center,” said Jeff Sias, NAS Pax River N9 director. “Projects like this are what makes Pax a nice place to live as well as work, and the great work our volunteers have done show just how much pride they take in their base.”



For more information on Pax River, visit Facebook at www.facebook.com/NASPaxRiver , and Twitter at www.twitter.com/NASPaxRiverPAO .