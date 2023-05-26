Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    TAG Talks Ep. 6 -- Enlisted Promotions

    FORT KNOX, KY, UNITED STATES

    05.31.2023

    Story by Bill Costello 

    U.S. Army Human Resources Command

    Sgt. Maj. Nephoteria S. O’Meally, Enlisted Promotions Branch manager, joins Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson, The 63rd Adjutant General of the Army, to discuss enlisted promotions and detail what Soldiers can do to proactively ensure their rank advancements are not delayed. Joining the conversation are Sgt. 1st Class Albert G. Thomas, junior enlisted promotions noncommissioned officer in charge, and Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer D. Buckley, senior enlisted promotions NCOIC. For more information, visit the Enlisted Promotions page at www.hrc.army.mil.

