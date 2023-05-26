TAG Talks Ep. 6 -- Enlisted Promotions

Sgt. Maj. Nephoteria S. O’Meally, Enlisted Promotions Branch manager, joins Brig. Gen. Gregory S. Johnson, The 63rd Adjutant General of the Army, to discuss enlisted promotions and detail what Soldiers can do to proactively ensure their rank advancements are not delayed. Joining the conversation are Sgt. 1st Class Albert G. Thomas, junior enlisted promotions noncommissioned officer in charge, and Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer D. Buckley, senior enlisted promotions NCOIC. For more information, visit the Enlisted Promotions page at www.hrc.army.mil.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2023 Date Posted: 05.31.2023 13:38 Story ID: 445870 Location: FORT KNOX, KY, US