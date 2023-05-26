Navy Veteran receives Honorary Navy Achievement Medal

NAS JRB Fort Worth, Texas (May 29, 2023) — On May 23, 2023 Aviation Ordnanceman First Class, George Bettes (Retired) was recognized with an honorary Navy Achievement Medal for designing the Intelligence Specialist rating badge in 1975. The award was presented to him by Naval Air Station (NAS) Joint Reserve Base (JRB) Fort Worth Commanding Officer, CAPT Mark McLean.



“Back in 1975 they were not awarding achievement medals to deserving Sailors like we do today, so we are correcting something today that should have been done 48 years ago,” said McLean.



Bettes enlisted in the Navy in 1955 and utilized his artistic talents to enhance the Navy. In 1966, he entered and won the All-Navy Cartoon Contest with a cartoon that highlighted the danger of Viet Cong infiltrators in U.S. camps.



“I’ve been drawing ever since I could pick up a pencil. When I read the Navy Times and saw they were doing a Navy Cartoon Contest I decided to enter. I didn’t think I would win,” said Bettes.



In 1975, Bettes submitted a design that was selected for the Intelligence Specialist rating badge and was notified by the Chief of Navy Personnel that his artwork had been chosen. While Bettes did not receive an award at the time of selection, his outstanding work granted him the honorary Navy Achievement Medal.



“He is an example for everyone who wears the uniform that by applying the gifts each of us has, we can have a positive and lasting effect in the Navy,” said McLean. “I’m personally humbled and reminded that it’s the little things we do that can make a big difference.”



Even after retirement, Bettes has remained active in the community. He frequently visits the base, attends Roll Call events, and has been recognized for his volunteer work in the Fort Worth community. Everywhere he goes he proudly represents the Navy with his binder full of special experiences and, most importantly, stories of people he has met throughout his service in the military and beyond.



“I don’t consider myself anything special, I am just a normal guy that tries to help folks out whenever I can. I serve the best Navy in the world, and I have worked with the best people in the world. You can’t ask for any better people,” said Bettes.



Although Bettes humbly considers himself an ordinary individual who tries to help people, his contributions represent the gold standard for selfless dedication to the Navy, the country, and his fellow man.

