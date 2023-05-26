Active-Duty Marines join Marine Corps Reserve via Direct Affiliation Program

Photo By Cpl. Eric Huynh | Five Marines with 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, stand for a group...... read more read more Photo By Cpl. Eric Huynh | Five Marines with 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, 3d Marine Division, stand for a group photo on Marine Corps Base Hawaii, May 12, 2023. The Marines are transitioning into the Marine Corps Reserves through the Direct Affiliation Program (DAP). The DAP affords qualified active component Marines the opportunity to affiliate with a Selected Marine Corps Reserve unit or the Individual Mobilization Augmentee program following their expiration of active service with no break in service. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Eric Huynh) see less | View Image Page

NEW ORLEANS – Fifteen Marines from 1st Battalion, 12th Marines, are joining the Reserve Component through the Direct Affiliation Program (DAP), an initiative that aims to ease the transition from active-duty service to civilian life for individual Marines and their families while retaining talent in the Marine Corps Total Force.



Historically, the Marine Corps recruits tens of thousands of young men and women each year to fill its ranks as other Marines exit the service after their initial four-year service contract. As the Corps continues to modernize and mature its force in support of Force Design and Talent Management 2030, it is placing more emphasis on retaining high-performing, well-trained Marines, whether on active duty or in the Reserve Component.



Part of that emphasis is the DAP, which enables active-duty Marines to continue their service in the Reserve without a break in service. Rather than transferring to the Individual Ready Reserve (IRR), DAP Marines can affiliate with a Selected Marine Corps Reserve (SMCR) unit of their choice or the Individual Mobilization Augmentee (IMA) program.



DAP Marines are guaranteed their choice of billet, unit, and location. The Marines and their dependents also receive a no-cost, six-month extension of their Tricare Prime healthcare benefit beyond their active-duty end of obligated service date. After the six months, they become eligible to enroll in TRICARE Reserve Select, which provides health care for the Marine and his or her family dependents at a fraction of the cost for civilian health insurance. Between the health insurance and supplemental income earned during a drill weekend once a month, DAP helps provide a smoother transition to a civilian career. Additionally, service with the Reserve offers opportunities for worldwide deployments, refinement of occupational specialties, leadership development, as well as continued comradery with Marines in uniform.



Many Marines transitioning from active duty maintain a desire to serve their country but could use a break from the grind that can come with active service. The Marine Corps Reserve offers those Marines an opportunity to continue serving, while providing greater flexibility and the ability to simultaneously pursue an education or other career fields.



“After five deployments and nine years of active duty, I’m ready to move on to the next chapter of my life, but still want to give back to the Marine Corps,” said Staff Sgt. Ramon Santiago, a Joint Terminal Attack Controller (JTAC) and fires chief with 1st Battalion, 12th Marines.



For the DAP to continue its success, educating transitioning Marines is essential as many are simply unaware of the opportunities available to them in the Reserve Component. Career planners and prior service recruiters are on the front lines of this effort to educate transitioning Marines and assisting in setting them up for future success, in and out of the Marine Corps.



“Transitioning from active duty to the Reserve via DAP can help Marines overcome any uncertainty they have about their future,” said Sgt. Luis Gomez, 1st Battalion, 12th Marines’ career planner. “These Marines will undoubtedly succeed in both military and civilian life.”



Increasing the population of prior active-duty Marines in the Reserve will also help develop the proficiency and lethality of younger Marines who have less experience in the Marine Corps.



“The DAP retains former active-duty Marines with extensive knowledge and training and allows them to apply their skills to reserve units and further develop the MOS proficiency of those Marines who have not spent time in active service,” said Gomez.



In the case of Staff Sgt. Santiago, his new unit will receive a Marine who deployed five times during almost a decade of active-duty service in a skill set that will be essential in potential future conflicts.



“As a Joint terminal attack controller and fires chief, I’m ready to take my time and experience to the table and train our new Marine Reserve leaders,” said Santiago.



Prior to the DAP, the Marine Corps risked losing the talents and leadership abilities of many Marines, like Staff Sgt. Santiago, who transferred to the IRR and did not rejoin the service. Other Marines left active duty and struggled initially to find their way. A connection to a network of Marines in a community helps transitioning Marines land on their feet and excel in the civilian sector.



As the world becomes more complex, the Marine Corps will be required to continue to adapt to meet our nation’s challenges. Retaining high-performing Marines through the DAP helps develop a more agile, mature and lethal force. It also supports the Marine Corps’ end goal of returning quality citizens to communities throughout the United States.



“The Direct Affiliation Program is a win-win situation for the individual Marine and the Marine Corps,” said Lt. Gen. David Bellon, Commander of Marines Forces Reserve and Marine Forces South. “The Marine receives assistance with their transition from active duty to civilian life in the form of extended no-cost health care benefits for six months after [end of active service], an additional source of income, and an entire network of Marines with civilian jobs. Our Marine Corps retains a highly trained and experienced Marine who is prepared to fight and lead when the Nation needs her warriors.”