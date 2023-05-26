Fairchild Food Pantry supports Airmen and families

FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. – The welcoming doors of Fairchild Air Force Base’s Food Pantry are open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday as well as the first Saturday of every month.



The Food Pantry provides food, toiletries, baby supplies, pet food and is a haven of resources for service members and families in need.



Washington State has a high cost of living and with record-high inflation across the nation, many families are struggling to get by. The food pantry aims to alleviate this issue for service members and is run entirely by volunteers.



“Our people are our mission,” said Sara Jemo, an Air Force spouse and lead Food Pantry volunteer. “Because there is an exceptional need at Fairchild, the food pantry is here supporting our Airmen and their families.”



Located in the Depot near the Outdoor Recreation center on base, the food pantry feeds about 60 families a month and is a vital part of the Fairchild community.



Airmen in the dorms and young families benefit the most from the food pantry.



“I just moved out of the dorms, and this is the first time I’m on my own,” said a Fairchild Food Pantry visitor. “Thanks to the Food Pantry, I don’t have to worry about some of my necessary groceries, which really helps me.”



Jemo and other volunteers spend their spare time coordinating food donations and spreading the word about the food pantry. Jemo and other volunteers at the food pantry are passionate about serving their community.



“When my husband deployed, I started volunteering with the food pantry as a way to connect with the community.” said Jemo. “I sincerely hope no family ever experiences food scarcity, but this resource exists to help anyone in need at Fairchild.”





To stay up to date on the Fairchild Food Pantry’s hours or more information about donations, visit their Facebook page @FairchildFoodPantry. To volunteer at the Fairchild Food Pantry email Sara Jemo at fairchildfoodpantry@gmail.com

