USAG Ansbach Conducts Integrated Protection Exercise Invicta

ANSBACH, Germany (May 13, 2023) - Members of the U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach Emergency Operations Center team brief Garrison Commander, Colonel Aaron Dixon, during the USAG Ansbach Integrated Protection Exercise Invicta on May 13, 2023. The exercise, performed in collaboration with 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Soldiers, tested the garrison's response to simulated security incidents, including drone strikes and reports of missing personnel.

U.S. Army Garrison (USAG) Ansbach recently conducted a garrison-wide security exercise mid-May to test and enhance the security of its installations and personnel.



Integrated Protection Exercise (IPE) Invicta, performed in collaboration with 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Soldiers, local Host Nation law enforcement agencies and emergency responders, tested the garrison's response to simulated security incidents, including drone strikes and reports of missing personnel.



The exercise, which crossed the boundaries of Shipton Kaserne and the Oberdachstetten Training Area, tested the coordination of garrison personnel and tenant commands while also providing valuable training for both new and veteran garrison staff.



"This exercise was an opportunity for our security personnel and emergency responders to practice their response to potential threats and ensure the safety of our community," said Candice Núñez, USAG Ansbach Emergency Manager. "We also worked closely with our local Host Nation partners to enhance our coordination and communication during real-life emergencies."



In addition to the security exercise, USAG Ansbach also conducted a test of the Insider Threat program to identify and mitigate the risk of insider threats to the garrison. The program includes training for personnel on how to recognize and report concerning behavior, as well as implementing security measures to prevent unauthorized access to sensitive information.



"The Insider Threat program is an important part of our overall security strategy," said Alonzo Edwards, USAG Ansbach Command Security Manager. "We take the safety and security of our personnel very seriously and are constantly working to identify and mitigate any potential risks."



In the months leading up to the Invicta exercise, various garrison services including the Army Community Services office, the Religious Support Office Chapel, and the USAG Ansbach Health Clinic Behavioral Health team were visited by an exercise roleplayer in the hopes of prompting an investigation into the individual’s suspicious behavior.



This test to the Insider Threat program directly promotes the “See Something, Say Something” campaign, which encourages the reporting suspicious or disruptive behaviors. The addition of such injects to the Invicta exercise allowed for a more robust training of all garrison personnel, including the fledgling Prevention Assistance and Response (PAR) Cell, which identifies and advises the Garrison Commander on how to best respond to workplace violence and insider threats.



USAG Ansbach is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for its personnel and their families and will continue to conduct regular security exercises and training programs to ensure readiness and preparedness in the event of an emergency.



The U.S. Army Garrison Ansbach military community is located in the Franconian region of Bavaria and is spread across six sites and nine kasernes dispersed around the city of Ansbach and the village of Illesheim. Today, Ansbach is home to the 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, the community's largest tenant unit, as well as the 5th Battalion, 4th Air Defense Artillery Regiment. The garrison takes pride in its support to more than 8,000 Soldiers, civilians and family members working and living in the Ansbach area.

