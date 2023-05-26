Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Stay Blue: Master Sgt. Jeremy Gutsch

    ALTUS, OK, UNITED STATES

    06.01.2023

    Story by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson 

    97th Air Mobility Wing Public Affairs

    Master Sgt. Jeremy Gutsch, 58th Airlift Squadron first sergeant, hailing from Ashland, Wisconsin, decided to indefinitely re-enlist in the United States Air Force in July of 2022. Gutsch shares his story of why he decided to dedicate as much time as he is able to serve.
    “I joined the Air Force at the age of 24, and I had multiple members of my family serve,” he said.“I wanted the opportunity to serve something greater, as well as take advantage of the many benefits that come along with serving.”
    Gutsch explained that he is motivated to serve each day to help shape the future of the Air Force and share experiences that may help someone else or motivate them to try something new.
    “I have had some amazing opportunities in my career, but my time in the United States Air Force Honor Guard really boosted my motivation to serve others,” he said. “From performing ceremonies all around the world, laying our heroes to rest in Arlington National Cemetery, to standing watch over former President George H.W. Bush's casket, I am truly honored to put the uniform on each and every day.”
    Gutsch emphasized that there are so many amazing members in our Air Force, and that he chooses to continue serving our nation because of the people he is surrounded by.
    “The people inspire me to do my best every day and I love to learn from everyone, at all levels.,” he said. “I enjoy sharing experiences to help others progress in their careers or see that even if something doesn't go your way, you can still progress forward and turn something negative into a positive. Each of us, from all over the world, serving together is what truly makes this the greatest Air Force in the world.”

