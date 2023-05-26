EINSIEDLERHOF AIR STATION, Germany – The 5th Combat Training Squadron hosted the SPARTAN REAPER 23-2 exercise, Apr. 24-28, 2023 at Einsiedlerhof Air Station in Germany.

The exercise is a simulated Strike Coordination and Reconnaissance (SCAR) multilateral exercise hosted by the U.S. Air Forces in Europe and Air Forces Africa Warfare Center.

SPARTAN REAPER 23-2 provided a training avenue for MQ-9 Reaper aircrew and intelligence support personnel from the United States, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and France. It was the largest MQ-9 exercise held at the Warfare Center.

NATO allies trained in the USAFE-AFAFRICA Warfare Center's fully networked MQ-9 simulators to SCAR and combat search and rescue tactics, techniques, and procedures in scenarios designed and built by the Warfare Center’s subject matter experts.

The SPARTAN REAPER 23-2 event was a product of the NATO MQ-9 User’s Group. It gave NATO crews the opportunity to train in a complex scenario complete with simulated surface to surface fires and air to surface threat systems. This level of complexity is difficult to achieve and expensive when conducted using live aircraft on a training range. Virtual exercises provide flexibility and efficiency.

The 5 CTS’s mission is to plan, support, and execute live, virtual and constructive training and exercises at the strategic, operational and tactical levels of war.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.28.2023 Date Posted: 05.31.2023 09:34 Story ID: 445836 Location: EINSIEDLERHOF, RP, DE Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 5 CTS hosts second SPARTAN REAPER exercise, by Capt. Jered Trujillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.