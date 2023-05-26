NCTS Hampton Roads Change Of Command

NCTS Hampton Roads will bid farewell to Commanding Officer Cmdr. Brian Conner and welcome Cmdr. Craig M. Gilkey as the new Commanding Officer during a change of command ceremony on June 15th, 2023, at Joint Forces Staff College, Norfolk, Virginia.
Date Taken:
|05.30.2023
Date Posted:
|05.31.2023 07:11
Story ID:
|445831
Location:
|NORFOLK, VA, US
Web Views:
|6
Downloads:
|0
