NCTS Hampton Roads Change Of Command

NCTS Hampton Roads will bid farewell to Commanding Officer Cmdr. Brian Conner and welcome Cmdr. Craig M. Gilkey as the new Commanding Officer during a change of command ceremony on June 15th, 2023, at Joint Forces Staff College, Norfolk, Virginia.

