    NCTS Hampton Roads Change Of Command

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    05.30.2023

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Alejandra Navarro 

    NCTS Hampton Roads

    NCTS Hampton Roads will bid farewell to Commanding Officer Cmdr. Brian Conner and welcome Cmdr. Craig M. Gilkey as the new Commanding Officer during a change of command ceremony on June 15th, 2023, at Joint Forces Staff College, Norfolk, Virginia.

