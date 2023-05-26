USAG Bavaria recognizes graduates during 9th Annual Graduation Recognition Ceremony

By Milena Felkl and Ella Haendel



TOWER BARRACKS, Germany — U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria Education Center team held the 9th Annual Graduation Recognition Ceremony, May 24 at the Tower View Conference Center.



The ceremony recognized the achievement of 27 graduates who obtained their associate’s, bachelor’s or master’s degrees.



The Education Services Officer for USAG Bavaria, Sheila Barthel, gave the opening remarks and welcomed the awardees, their family members and friends.



“Today we are honoring you who overcome personal obstacles in continuing your educational accomplishments,” Barthel said. “We thank you for your sacrifices and dedication living army values and making a positive difference.”



The event’s keynote speaker was USAG Bavaria Command Sgt. Maj. Hermes F. Acevedo.



“Throughout your journey, you have faced numerous challenges, both in and out of the classroom,” Acevedo said. “But through it all, you have emerged stronger, more resilient, and better prepared to face the future. Your studies have equipped you with not only academic knowledge but also invaluable leadership skills.”



The recognized Soldiers, family members and civilians graduated from three different academic institutions: Central Texas College, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and University of Maryland Global Campus Europe.



“The hardest part about obtaining this degree was combining my studies with my military career,” said Sgt. Oluyemi Eyikogbe. “I was struggling with submitting my assignments due to the different time zones in Germany and the U.S., I had to work double time to get it done punctually.”



Eyikogbe received a Bachelor of Science in Logistics and Supply Chain Management from Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University Worldwide.



“I am proud. It was great getting recognized for all my hard work, you should never lose focus of what you want to do personally,” said Sgt. Janae Mack, who was also recognized during the ceremony. “At the finish line it is all going to be worth it.”



Mack received an Associates of Arts degree in General Studies from Central Texas College.



Acevedo urged the graduates to keep looking ahead as they move into the next phase of their careers.



“Let us all continue to pursue knowledge, strive for excellence and be agents of positive change in our units, families and our community,” Acevedo said. “Together, we have the power to make a difference.”



For more pictures of the graduation, visit https://flickr.com/photos/usagbavaria/albums/72177720308671855.



List of Recognized individuals:



· Tamara Brown, Central Texas College



· Spc. Eun Young Juan, Central Texas College



· Sgt. Janae Mack, Central Texas College



· Sgt. 1st Class Jesus Consuegra, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University



· Sgt. Oluyemi Eyikogbe, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University



· Sgt. Romario Roberts, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University



· Marcalis Shinaul, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University



· Sgt. Samuel Agyemang, University of Maryland Global Campus Europe



· Spc. Syed Sameer Ali, University of Maryland Global Campus Europe



· Sgt.Dwayne Andrew, University of Maryland Global Campus Europe



· Sgt. Jose Armenta, University of Maryland Global Campus Europe



· 1st Sgt. Derek Bigot, University of Maryland Global Campus Europe



· Pfc. Takayla Bostick, University of Maryland Global Campus Europe



· Spc. Alex Dillabough, University of Maryland Global Campus Europe



· Ansley Dinsmore, University of Maryland Global Campus Europe



· Staff Sgt. Zachary Evans, University of Maryland Global Campus Europe



· Lillian Gambill, University of Maryland Global Campus Europe



· Sgt. Jasmine Herrera, University of Maryland Global Campus Europe



· Spc. Gerilizmar Martino-Alicea, University of Maryland Global Campus Europe



· Staff Sgt. Rafael Morales, University of Maryland Global Campus Europe



· Staff Sgt. David Nunez, University of Maryland Global Campus Europe



· Randolph Nyarko, University of Maryland Global Campus Europe



· Zinzi Pansa, University of Maryland Global Campus Europe



· Spc. Skylar Payne, University of Maryland Global Campus Europe



· Spc. Mark Strack, University of Maryland Global Campus Europe



· Spc. Nathan Teeple, University of Maryland Global Campus Europe



· Spc. Trevor Ventura, University of Maryland Global Campus Europe

