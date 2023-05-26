Soldiers Perform Presentation of the Colors

ABILENE, Kan. — Soldiers of 1st Squadron, 4th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Infantry Division, attended the Eisenhower Marathon to serve as a color guard in Abilene, Kansas, April 29, 2023.



Major General John V. Meyer III, 1st Inf. Div. and Fort Riley commanding general and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher L. Mullinax, command sergeant major of the 1st Inf. Div. and Ft. Riley also ran in the marathon.



The marathon was created to commemorate Dwight D. Eisenhower, the 34th president of the United States, who was raised and is buried in Abilene. Soldiers attended the event to support the Abilene community and honor Eisenhower’s significant history, which included serving two terms as president, acting as the Supreme Allied Commander of the allied forces during the Second World War and being the first Supreme Commander of NATO.



Soldiers of the 1st Sqdn., 4th Cav. Regt. engaged with the local community as over 180 runners ran through the Chisholm Trail which cattlemen used to bring their livestock to Abilene in the 1800’s.



During the National Anthem, the 1st Sqdn., 4th Cav. Regt. color guard performed the presentation of the colors to kick off the start of the marathon. According to VanNostern, active participation by Soldiers in communities near Fort Riley creates a positive and professional relationship with the surrounding communities.



“The color guard is used to represent the unit and the nation while the National Anthem plays,” VanNostern says. “It’s also a sign of respect to all of those who serve in the armed forces.”



As cavalry scouts in the 1st Sqdn., 4th Cav. Regt, members of this color guard preform threat and terrain based reconnaissance as part of their daily duties. For them, the color guard represents an opportunity to go beyond their typical duties.



“We are the eyes and ears of the battlefield to shape the battle space for follow on forces,” VanNostern said.



“Being a part of the color guard represents a lot more to me than just being in the spot light,” VanNostern said. “It’s having pride in your job and the organization.”



According to VanNostern, Soldiers of the 1st Sqdn., 4th Cav. Regt. felt honored to be chosen to present the colors for an event in remembrance of one of our former presidents, and the continuous support of Ft. Riley’s surrounding communities only adds to that feeling and they are greatly appreciated.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.02.2023 Date Posted: 05.30.2023 19:22 Story ID: 445813 Location: FORT RILEY, KS, US Web Views: 8 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Soldiers Perform Presentation of the Colors, by PFC Koltyn Omarah, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.