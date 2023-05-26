194th Wing passes Phoenix Dawn exercise

CAMP MURRAY, WASH. -- Washington Air National Guard Airmen from the 194 Wing participate in a multi-day, base-wide readiness exercise at Camp Murray, Washington, to evaluate their ability to generate, employ, and sustain combat forces.



The exercise, Phoenix Dawn 23, was a worst-case scenario against our pacing threats in a simulated heavily contested home station environment. The exercise captured several hundred observations in support of 175 exercise inspection guides to grade two mission essential functions and 35 mission essential tasks for more than 600 personnel of the 194th Wing.



“I think this exercise was particularly important for this wing because it's the first time in quite a while that we’ve constructed an exercise to pull almost all of our units in,” said Maj. Marc Buker, 194th Wing exercise project officer. “We pulled in all 20 units for this exercise and you never know when you’re going to need a brother or sister from a different[career field] or a different unit. It is beneficial to gain situational awareness about the Air Force overall to make yourself a more lethal operator.”



The 194th Wing has close to 1,000 Airmen with missions such as special warfare, cyber, and intelligence but the Airmen also support the state of Washington during its time of need.



“Our ability to transfer from peacetime to wartime is very important in the Air Force and the Air National Guard, at large,” said Lt. Col. Timothy Omahoney, 194th Wing chief of exercise, plans and programs, “Everyone involved bought into how important this exercise is to get a check and meter where we are in our combat readiness.”



Readiness exercises are conducted periodically to guarantee interoperability and fluidity to get our warfighters out the door to support any conflict across the full spectrum of combat operations, to include air, land, and cyberspace.



The 194th Wing worked to deploy personnel and tons of cargo in conjunction with our partners at Joint Base Lewis-McChord and the 62nd Aerial Port Squadron, often operating with degraded C4I infrastructure, simulated physical attacks, and simulated chemical threats that demonstrated the wing’s ability to survive and operate



“I think things definitely picked up once we had the exercise simulated chemical attack,” said Tech. Sgt. Bryan Landkamer, 194th Wing emergency management specialist, “The Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear cell tracks CBRN related information and events. When an attack happens, CBRN recon teams will identify the areas that are hazardous and how much chemical agent is in the area.”



“Overall the exercise went very well and the MAJCOM team was impressed with the ability of the 194th Wing to conduct and grade an exercise,” said Buker.

