Those Who Can Do More, Volunteer

FORT RILEY, Kan.- The 1st Infantry Division held a Volunteer of the Quarter Ceremony on May 12, 2023, at Victory Hall Division Headquarters, Fort Riley, K.S.



This ceremony was held to honor Soldiers and volunteers that have made a significant impact on Fort Riley and its surrounding community. To earn the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal, a Soldier’s volunteer service must exceed 500 hours or three years.



The Big Red One’s commanding general, Maj. Gen. John V. Meyer III and Command Sgt. Maj. Christopher L. Mullinax, the 1st Inf. Div. command sergeant major, honored the Big Red One Soldiers, DA civilians and Soldier-family members who shared their time and efforts with the greater Ft. Riley community by presenting them with either the MOVSM or the Volunteer of the Quarter Award.



The 1st Inf. Div. community offers many volunteer programs and services to Big Red One Soldiers, families, spouses, and civilian personnel interested in lending a hand to make a difference in Fort Riley. These programs are designed for participants to learn new skills, build relations, and promote selfless service across the installation.



U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Omar Clarke with 3rd Battalion, 66th Armored Regiment, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Inf. Div, was awarded the Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal for his role as a Center Representative at the USO Kansas.



“It’s a very overwhelming feeling,” explains Clarke. “I wasn’t expecting it. I have volunteered at different units, but I’ve never received recognition for it, so it’s a good feeling.”



As a Center Representative, Clarke welcomes home deployed service members, greets families and Soldiers at the USO, serves lunch, participates in story time and arts and crafts for military children and assists in event set-ups at the USO.



“The USO has always been a part of my life, especially as a young private,” said Staff Sgt. Clarke. “It’s always been a place where you can take care of small business or just relax and unwind, so for me, volunteering at the USO ensures that other Soldiers have the same opportunities to experience that”.



Throughout his 8 years of service, Clark has always had a passion for volunteering and giving back to the community and will continue to do so for the rest of his career.



“I strongly believe in gratitude, and giving back is how I show gratitude.”



Staff Sgt. Clarke encourages Soldiers to use their on-post programs and resources to start their volunteer journey.



“Signing up to volunteer is very simple,” explains Clarke. “You can ask your BOSS representatives or even your SFRG coordinators. There are a lot of resources out there that facilitate any type of volunteering that you might be interested in”.



Not only does volunteering help strengthen your community, but it can have positive effects on your work performance.



“The most notorious skill that I have learned from volunteering is soft skills,” explained Clarke. “Volunteering at the USO has tremendously improved my work ethics and how I work with others”. By volunteering and putting time aside to help his community, Clarke carried on the NCO Corps’ 234-year-old tradition of leadership, professionalism, commitment, and courage.



This year is the 1st Infantry Division's "Year of the Noncommissioned Officers," which highlights the need for NCO's to lead by example on the modern battlefield.

