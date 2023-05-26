Strengthening Bonds: The Power of Military Community Engagement

The United States Air Force has always drawn its strength from taking a diversity of backgrounds to achieve one common goal—air superiority. Recognizing this, Beale Air Force Base actively engaged within their community, forging invaluable connections, and providing mutual support.

Team Beale attended the Grass Valley Armed Forces Day (GVAFD) event May 20, which is geared to recognize military members within the surrounding communities.

"Our members rely on the community for their steadfast support as they develop into leaders of consequence and warfighters of purpose," said Col. James Bartran, 9th Reconnaissance Wing vice commander. "The forging and strengthening of these community partnerships continues to advance our readiness."



The event allowed Beale AFB to showcase their Total Force operations, gratitude to the local community, and the chance for Bartran and local recruiters to perform a Swear-In Ceremony to recruits in the delayed-enlisted program.

“We diligently try to get all branches of the military in attendance and like to refer to our event as the ‘Fleet Week’ of the foothills,” said Steven Rose GVAFD co-chair. “The event is also designed to bring a greater awareness of the military to community [here], which is a little over 10% veterans.”

Military community engagement serves as a bridge between the men and women in uniform and the society they defend. Gone are the days the Armed Forces operated in isolation; today’s military actively seek opportunities to connect with the community fostering trust, understanding and collaboration.

“Nevada County and the cities greatly value the military presence found throughout the region, both in active service and our veterans,” said Kimberly Parker, Nevada County Economic Development office. “Not only do they enhance our communities through their citizenship, but they live, work, and play here contributing to the economic base of the county.”

The benefits of military community engagement are two-fold. For military personnel, it provides an opportunity to strengthen their sense of belonging and purpose. Interacting with civilians on a personal level allows service members to humanize their role and dispel misconception. By breaking down barriers, they foster an environment where mutual respect and understanding can flourish, creating a resilient bond between the military and civilian communities.

Simultaneously, civilians gain a unique insight into the lives of those who defend their nation's security. By engaging with military personnel, civilians develop a deeper appreciation for the sacrifices made by service members and their families. They witness firsthand the dedication, professionalism, and unwavering spirit that define the military community.

"As the Air Force and Beale continue to evolve and adapt to the strategic environment, the one constant for Beale is the local community," Bartran said. "They continue to invest into the lives of our Airmen, Guardians, and most importantly, their families. The wing mutually reciprocates that back through our support. In the end, our strengthened bonds are meaningful ones, and we are all better for it."



In an era defined by political division, community engagement reminds us of the power of collaboration and solidarity. As United States Air Force organizations worldwide continue to actively engage with their communities, they forge a path toward a shared future—one characterized by understanding, support, and a mutual commitment to building a safer and stronger society.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.30.2023 Date Posted: 05.30.2023 15:43 Story ID: 445792 Location: GRASS VALLEY, CA, US Web Views: 11 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Strengthening Bonds: The Power of Military Community Engagement, by SSgt Ramon Adelan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.