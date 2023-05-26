BCT trainees learn to train together

First day trainees with the 1st Battalion, 31st Field Artillery, 434th Brigade, got a lesson in teamwork with the First 100 Yards.

“The First 100 was the transition from the shark attack as we identified that the Army needed to transition toward a more teamwork-based focus, rather than the original mentality of breaking them down to build them back up,” said Capt. Alexander Crosby, Battalion S3, 1-31st FA Battalion.

“The First 100 immediately gets after this teamwork as trainees have to work together from the start to accomplish objectives like moving equipment from one location to the other,” he said. “Some step out of their shell and become a self-appointed leader, while others are physically challenged in ways unfamiliar to them.”

Trainees do a series of teambuilding events such as moving equipment from one end of the track together as a team. Then they perform the physical events of the Army Combat Fitness Test as a team, doing such movements as dragging a sled and carrying equipment.

