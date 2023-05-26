460th Medical Group change of command ceremony honors leadership change

The 460th Medical Group bid farewell to outgoing commander, Col. Iliana Wingler and welcomed Col. Liana Vogel during a change of command ceremony May 24 at Buckely Space Force Base, Colo.



The change of command ceremony is a time-honored military tradition that celebrates military heritage and symbolizes the transition of responsibility from one leader to another.



Col. Marcus Jackson, Space Base Delta 2 commander, presided over the ceremony, where he welcomed the new commander and bid the outgoing commander a fond farewell.



“The task of commanding the 460th Medical Group is no easy feat,” said Jackson.. “Col. Wingler was tasked with commanding the medical group through one of the most troublesome periods in our history – a pandemic that we’re still seeing the effects of today. Col. Wingler was successful every step of the way, with the support of the medical group team.”



Jackson thanked Wingler, who is retiring after 24 years of service, for her outstanding support and dedication to the 460th MDG, the Buckley SFB community and the Air Force.



“Thank you for all you’ve done for Team Buckley,” Jackson said. “It has truly been an honor and privilege to serve with you. While your leadership from the front will be sorely missed, you can say farewell knowing that you had an outstanding imprint on this community and left it better than you found it.”



Vogel, the incoming 460th MDG commander, comes to Buckley from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, Texas, where she was the 59th Medical Operation Group administrator. In that role she provided oversight of healthcare administration for a multi-campus organization with more than 1,300 medical professionals in 43 specialties providing operational and expeditionary medical care to over 254,000 beneficiaries. She was also responsible for governing a $91 million budget and was responsible for resourcing 59 Joint Graduate Medical Education and Graduate Allied Health Education Programs.



Prior to that position, Vogel served in a variety of leadership roles including commanding two squadrons, director of operations at an Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron and deployed to Southwest Asia in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.



The Space Base Delta 2 commander welcomed Vogel and challenged her to take care of the people who comprise her command and they will take care of her.



“The 460th Medical Group has a large mission impact and encompasses numerous DoD missions,” said Jackson. “I know you’re up for the challenge and will be successful in your tour.”



The 460th MDG commander is charged with leading 225 medical professionals, spanning two squadrons, in support of Space Operations Command’s uninterrupted missile warning operations, and 15,000 installation personnel. The Medical Group commander must also prioritize healthcare for four U.S. Space Force Deltas, one Air Force group, 111 mission partners, and 94,000 beneficiaries within the Denver metropolitan area.

