88th Readiness Division Commander Recognizes Soldiers at Army Reserve Facility in Illinois

Photo By Christopher Hanson | Maj. Gen. Baker presents the Commanding General’s Blue Devil Award to Sgt. Juan...... read more read more Photo By Christopher Hanson | Maj. Gen. Baker presents the Commanding General’s Blue Devil Award to Sgt. Juan Pantoja on May 23 in recognition for his continued outstanding performance at Area Maintenance Support Activity (AMSA) 45 at the Joliet Local Training Area in Elwood, Ill. Pantoja is a MilTech employee at the facility. Maj. Gen. Baker, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve's 88th Readiness Division, visited the facility to take a tour and and talk with several of the Soldiers working on site. Many of the Soldiers in the facility are Military Technicians, federal service employees who also hold dual status as members of the Army Reserve. Becoming a Military Technician allows Soldiers to experience the best of two worlds by taking advantage of the opportunity to become a Citizen Soldier in the US Army Reserve Military Technician program. This enables Soldiers to receive full civil service benefits and military reserve benefits. see less | View Image Page

As part of his overall Army Reserve facilities tour of the Chicagoland region, Maj. Gen. Matthew Baker, commanding general of the U.S. Army Reserve's 88th Readiness Division, visited the Area Maintenance Support Activity (AMSA) 45 at Joliet Local Training Area in Elwood, Ill. on May 23. He stopped in to tour the facility and talk with Soldiers working on site.



Many of the Soldiers at AMSA 45 are Military Technicians, a federal service employee who also holds dual status as a member of the Army Reserve. Becoming a Military Technician allows Soldiers to experience the best of two worlds by taking advantage of the opportunity to become a Citizen Soldier in the US Army Reserve Military Technician program. This enables Soldiers to receive full civil service benefits and military reserve benefits.



Maj. Gen. Baker presented the Commanding General’s Blue Devil Award to Sgt. Juan Pantoja and Sgt. Matt Baikie for their continued outstanding performance. Both are MilTech employees at the facility.



The 88th Readiness Division, headquartered at Fort Snelling, Minn., and is a two-star U.S. Army Reserve command which provides services and Base Operations Support to more than 52,000 Army Reserve Soldiers, serving in 525 units at 277 sites with 579 facilities throughout 19 states in the northwestern U.S. from the Ohio River Valley to the Pacific Coast.