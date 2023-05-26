Altus defenders close out Police Week with ceremony, remembering fallen

Photo By Senior Airman Kayla Christenson | Airmen from the 97th Security Forces Squadron and police officers from the City of...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Kayla Christenson | Airmen from the 97th Security Forces Squadron and police officers from the City of Altus Police Department fire rifles during the playing of taps at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 19, 2023. The firing team, composed of seven members, fired three blank rounds in perfect unison to honor fallen police officers and defenders. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Kayla Christenson) see less | View Image Page

More than 20 defenders participated in a closing ceremony for the 97th Security Forces Squadron’s police week at Altus Air Force Base, Oklahoma, May 19, 2023.



The ceremony included a formation of defenders, speeches from City of Altus police officers and 97th SFS defenders, a flag folding, firing party and the playing of taps to honor fallen police officers and defenders.



“Police week is set aside for us to take time to reflect on what it takes to be a law enforcement officer and remember those who unfortunately are not here and paid the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty,” said Master Sgt. Andres Posada, 97th SFS kennel master. “As defenders we face several challenges either overseas or at home and this week helps us all remember those members who paid the ultimate sacrifice in combat.”



Airman 1st Class Aaron Darling, 97th SFS defender, had the opportunity to participate in the flag folding part of the ceremony.



“Police week was incredible this year,” he said. “I am so honored to be able to be part of it. It is so important to all of us as defenders because it gives us a chance to focus on the hard part of our job, appreciate each other by coming together and celebrate what being a defender means.”



In 1962, President Kennedy proclaimed May 15 as National Peace Officers Memorial Day and the calendar week in which May 15 falls as National Police Week.



“At the beginning of the week we opened with Reveille while raising the flag and an opening speech,” said Posada. “To end the week, we lowered the flag while the National Anthem played to close the week of remembrance and camaraderie amongst law enforcement officers.”