The American Battle Monuments Commission commemorates Memorial Day at Flanders Field American Cemetery

Photo By Russell Toof | Charles K. Djou, American Battle Monuments Commission Secretary, provides remarks during a Memorial Day ceremony at Flanders Field American Cemetery in Waregem, Belgium. In May 2023, ABMC hosted ceremonies at all of its sites to commemorate Memorial Day and remember the U.S. service members who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. Throughout 2023, ABMC commemorates the centennial anniversary of its mission to honor the service, achievements, and sacrifice of U.S. Armed Forces.

The American Battle Monuments Commission (ABMC) held its annual Memorial Day ceremony at Flanders Field American Cemetery today to honor the service and sacrifice of the U.S. Armed Forces buried overseas.



The ceremony, one of 26 held at ABMC sites across the world, was livestreamed to allow a global audience to participate the Memorial Day commemorations this centennial year.



The ABMC was pleased to welcome the public, supporters of the cemetery and long-standing partners including:

- Representative of the King of Belgium;

- U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, the Honorable Michael M. Adler;

- Secretary of the American Battle Monuments Commission Charles K. Djou;

- Commander, U.S. European Command and Supreme Allied Commander Europe, Gen. Christopher G. Cavoli; and

- Mayor of Waregem, Kurt Vanryckeghem.



"For 100 years the American Battle Monuments Commission has had this humble privilege and honor of commemorating America's Armed Forces by preserving hallowed grounds like this one, here, in Flanders Field,” said Djou. “At Flanders Field, we remember the more than 400 service members buried here or memorialized on the Wall of the Missing. They represent the diversity of our Nation, buried together without regard to rank, race or religion".



During the ceremony, former U.S. Poet Laureate Natasha Trethewey premiered a poem, “Meditation at the American Cemetery: On the Centennial of the American Battle Monuments Commission,” specially written for ABMC’s centennial. At the ceremony, Trethewey summed up the mission of the poem through an epigraph by Voltaire: “To the living we owe respect, but to the dead we owe only truth.”



Also of note during this year’s ceremony was the singing of the U.S. and Belgian national anthems by local school children. The occasion during ABMC’s centennial year, marked the 100th anniversary of this unique tribute. The visiting crowd represented generations of former and current Belgian students who had participated.



The ceremony was attended by a Representative of the King of Belgium; featured remarks by Djou, Vanryckeghem, Cavoli, and Ambassador Adler; wreath layings; and a fly-over by the Air Component of the Belgian Defense.



