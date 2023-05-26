Andersen AFB updates on services post Typhoon Mawar

ANDERSEN AIR FORCE BASE, Guam – Members of Team Andersen continue to prevail in the wake of Typhoon Mawar and persevere through the lack of services across the island; meanwhile, Brig. Gen. Paul Fast, 36th Wing commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Nicholas Taylor, 36th Wing command chief, hold a town hall to address any questions with the help of subject matter experts across this installation at Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, May 29, 2023.

Five days have passed since the direct passing of Typhoon Mawar over Guam and members are still trying to recover. Services are preparing to re-open and the installation continues with recovery efforts, restoring the base to mission ready status and ensuring the safety and well-being of all members of Team Andersen.

At the town hall Fast announced the 36th Wing’s top five priorities: 1. Establish command, control and communications 2. Sustainment of life 3. Open the airfield 4. Help the Guam community 5. Recover facilities.

“Members are working diligently around the clock to get all facilities up and running on base,” said Fast.

Establishments such as food services, personnel services, medical services and morale, welfare and recreation services started to reopen on base. For more information regarding what is open and their adjusted hours, a graphic will be updated regularly on the Andersen AFB Facebook page.

Andersen AFB’s runway remains intact with the ability for daytime operations; one U.S. Coast Guard HC-130J Hercules arrived on May 26th with divers to assist in assessment and cleanup efforts in Apra Harbor and one C-17A Globemaster III brought Federal Emergency Management Agency personnel to assist with relief efforts on May 27th. Pacific Air Forces continues to closely monitor the situation here on Guam and prepares to send more support.

“I am so proud of the team and their efforts thus far,” said Fast.

Although most residents and facilities on base have power and water, members are asked to conserve water as power and water systems are not yet fully restored. For those on base who do not have power or water, contact your chain of command. Additionally, if members reside off-base, follow Guam Waterworks Authority and Guam Power Authority for the most up-to-date information.

Currently, the gas station on Andersen AFB is ¬¬¬staging to reopen fully, but services will be limited to different groups, such as first responders, emergency services and active duty at first. There are limited gas stations on island that are open, so members of Team Andersen are asked to conserve gas as much as possible at this time.

Access to base is limited to Common Access Card (CAC) ID card holders for active duty, guard and reserve members and their dependents, and contractors (by exception) at this time. More updates will be posted as the status changes to welcome other DOD ID Card holders in the near future. Arc Light and Northwest Field gates are now open 24 hours, the North Gate is open Monday to Friday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and the Santa Rita gate is closed until further notice. The Visitor Control Center and Pass & ID office are both closed until further notice and no new passes are able to be issued at this time. For more information, call the base defense operations center at 671-366-2910.

For members who were originally scheduled for the Patriot Express flight from Guam to Seattle on May 28th, the new departure date is tomorrow, May 30th. Contact the Andersen AFB Passenger Terminal website for additional updates and information, 671-366-2097 or visit their website: https://www.amc.af.mil/AMC-Travel--Site/Terminals/PACOM-Terminals/Andersen-AFB-Passenger-Terminal/.

Chapel services are available now, and Chapel 1, Chapel 2 and the USO all have Wi-Fi for members to utilize. The base has limited cell service and Wi-Fi currently, so members are encouraged to stay plugged in and visit these locations as needed.



“I am grateful for what we do have, how far we have come, and how this community has come together,” said Taylor. “You are all great Americans.”



Another town hall will be held tomorrow, Tuesday, May 30, at 9 a.m. at the Meehan Conference Center for those with base access, including spouses, who were unable to make it today and more information will be shared as it becomes available. For additional information or for clarification, reach out to 36th Wing Public Affairs at 671-366-2228.



“The military presence on Guam and throughout the region remains postured to defend our Pacific Homeland. We prepared properly and we are working closely with the Government of Guam to recover quickly and comprehensively. We will get through this together and will remain Forward Edge strong,” said Fast.

