Photo Story: 300th Military Police Brigade training operations for Spartan Warrior Exercise IV at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations for military police with the units associated with the 300th...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Training operations for military police with the units associated with the 300th Military Police Brigade are shown May 8, 2023, at Fort McCoy, Wis., for the Spartan Warrior IV Exercise. The exercise assesses the individual and unit readiness of the 300th Military Police Brigade, and the exercise took place at Fort McCoy from late April through the first half of May 2023. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Training operations for military police with the units associated with the 300th Military Police Brigade are shown in early May 2023 at Fort McCoy, Wis., for the Spartan Warrior IV Exercise.



The exercise assesses the individual and unit readiness of the 300th Military Police Brigade, and the exercise took place at Fort McCoy from late April through the first half of May 2023.



Fort McCoy was established in 1909 and its motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.”



Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



Learn more about Fort McCoy online at https://home.army.mil/mccoy, on the Defense Visual Information Distribution System at https://www.dvidshub.net/fmpao, on Facebook by searching “ftmccoy,” and on Twitter by searching “usagmccoy.”



Also try downloading the Digital Garrison app to your smartphone and set “Fort McCoy” or another installation as your preferred base.