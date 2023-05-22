136th Medical Group Train in the Tropics

Photo By Senior Airman Charissa Menken | Technical Sgt. Amanda Nichols and Senior Airman Magut Abednego both 136th Airlift Wing...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Charissa Menken | Technical Sgt. Amanda Nichols and Senior Airman Magut Abednego both 136th Airlift Wing Aerospace Medical Technicians assess and apply emergency care for medical grade mannikin at US Army Installation Schofield Barracks, May 18, 2023. The Airmen received half a day of classroom review followed by real-world emergency medical training led by active-duty Army medical training instructors. This training is vital for the 136th Medical Group's next deployment cycle as well as enforces joint task force operability in a real-world environment. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Senior Airman Charissa Menken) see less | View Image Page

HONOLULU – Nearly 50 Texas Air National Guardsmen assigned to the 136th Medical Group, traveled in the wing’s C130J Super Hercules to Tripler Army Medical Center (TAMC), Army Post Schofield Barracks, and Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam to complete annual medical training requirements May 13-27, 2023.



The Medical Group was selected to complete their Medical Facility Annual Tour (MFAT) training at Tripler Army Medical Center, Hawaii based on the unit’s readiness rating compared to other units in the nation.



Colonel David Rodriguez, 136th Medical Group commander stated, “Tripler was our number one choice and we got it because of our outstanding work maintaining unit readiness over the last three years. The advantages of this training are numerous, but being able to exercise as a unit helps to build confidence and camaraderie amongst the medical group.”



Over the course of two weeks, the medical group airmen experienced a variety of different training exercises. Members had the opportunity to expand their skills in a new large-scale environment like TAMC; this facility has a diverse patient population, meeting the healthcare needs of active duty members, their dependents, and retirees. Members accomplished readiness and upgrade training in patient administration, emergency medicine, and public health.



This MFAT event provided clinical skills refresher training for the 136th Medical Group’s members at a level II trauma center. The training is essential to the Comprehensive Medical Readiness Program (CMRP) Category I and Category II training requirements that prepare airmen to work in trauma or critical care settings. It is a large part of their four-year operational training plan, which prepares their En Route Patient Staging System (ERPSS) for a 2024 deployment vulnerability period.



Medical providers, nurses, medics, administrative support, and all other services of the 136th Medical Group honed their current skills and learned from their Army counterparts at TAMC, which expands joint task force operability in a real-world environment. 136th Airlift Wing Aerospace Medical Tech, Senior Airman Magut Abednego, speaks on what advice he would give younger airmen on annual training tours such as these.



“Always be ready to take on any task you are given because getting that opportunity is paramount to learning and growing. In this setting, I was able to learn as a medical tech.”



Magut shares the benefits of training with other branches during the MFAT.



“Getting to do this training with the other branches, not just the Airforce always helps. Once we deploy we will work as one and we will be able to go anywhere.”



The U.S. Army Installation at Schofield Barracks offered a specialized medical simulation day, Thursday, May 18, 2023. Over 10 participants from medics to providers were put to the test for half a day of classroom review followed by an interactive simulation with six medical grade manikins. This training included providing emergency medical attention, practicing carrying and transporting the patients, as well as the possibility of navigating care during pungent smells, flashing lights, fog, and fake blood in the facility's “blood room”. 136th Medical Group Clinical Nurse Maj. Kris Dudas shares the value of having the opportunity to train in simulated environments.



“Our nurses typically work in clinical environments but our medical techs are normally students or just getting started in the medical field, this training is invaluable to them when it comes to preparing our airmen for deployments when you may not have all the resources you need compared to working in a civilian environment.”



Throughout the two weeks of annual training, personnel was challenged in new settings; they practiced integration skills crucial for joint task force medical deployments and domestic operations and learned valuable skills at a large and advanced treatment facility. Rodriguez gave his final remarks regarding the experience for the medical group.



“I hope my team appreciates this opportunity and understands that their hard work is what got them here. Having the ability to live and work together

for two weeks fosters a bond that is essential to future successful missions. Furthermore, this type of experience is extremely important to the retention of highly qualified medical personnel and could not come at a better time.”