AMCOM implements high velocity training at depots

The Aviation and Missile Command is implementing a training initiative aimed at providing developmental and training opportunities, as well as improving the readiness of the Army’s Organic Industrial Base workforce.



The High Velocity Training Center is designed to provide employees with swift skill mastery, adaptability to job changes, and training opportunities at the point of need. The approach aims to create a clear career path for employees, which is attractive for recruiting and retaining the best talent.



“This project is for the depots by the depots,” said Tanya Allbritten, AMCOM assistant deputy chief of staff for human resources. “We are enhancing what they already have and allowing the artisans to guide us every step of the way; they are the [subject matter experts] who do the work every day. We are just capturing their processes and knowledge for the next generation of workers.”



The HVTC concept is important for AMCOM, the Army and the OIB as the command aims to develop and retain a skilled artisan workforce. Using a blend of classroom instruction, experiential learning and on-the-job training, the program seeks to accelerate the development of talented individuals and build a pipeline of professionals to ensure the sustainability of the OIB. The HVTC serves as an investment in the Army's workforce and for OIB sustainability.



“The HVTC not only addresses systemic problems, such as skill gaps and decreasing training downtimes, but it also assists leaders with workforce shortages, retaining retiring subject matter experts’ knowledge, and increasing recruitment volume,” said Allbritten. “As we implement this new process, we must consider the benefits of the change and the cost of not changing.”



The HVTC was initially developed in 2020 to support AMCOM’s wage-grade workforce. It was created to provide training at the point of need to help increase worker speed to competency. However, as Army OIB modernization efforts began in 2021, the HVTC program became a critical part of AMCOM’s modernization strategy.



The program has been successfully implemented at Letterkenny Army Depot and will move to Corpus Christi Army Depot during the third quarter.



Working closely with artisans and production experts at LEAD, the HVTC team uploaded the High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems into their Gemini+ software platform, identifying more than 200 inspection and service points on the vehicle. The digital version of the HIMARS is providing support for on-the-job training and service support.



“Having access to a system that is so user-friendly will assist mechanics from the novice to the journeyman level while allowing new hires to train without touching a truck,” said Justin Hykes, LEAD HIMARS artisan.

Another benefit of the HVTC is identifying more effective and efficient processes for the artisans.



According to Allbritten, depot artisans currently spend 15-45 minutes logging into the Consolidated Aviation Maintenance Management System, a system of record for depot maintenance job instructions. Due to multiple logins required per day, artisans may spend more than 40 hours each week logging into the system. Utilizing HVTC capabilities for CAMMS will reduce login time to approximately 30 seconds or less, resulting in nearly $2M in savings per year for the depots.



"This program is not just about training our personnel, but developing them as they progress through their careers and being effective and efficient in our processes,” said Allbritten. “This investment will make our workforce more agile, and it aims to attract and retain the best talent for years to come.”

