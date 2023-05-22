Human Resources Command honors Army’s fallen every day

Courtesy Photo | Honoring the nation’s fallen began May 30, 1868, with Decoration Day. After World...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Honoring the nation’s fallen began May 30, 1868, with Decoration Day. After World War II, May 30 became a day of remembrance for all service members who died in service to the nation. The passage of the Uniform Monday Holiday Act in 1971 moved what is now known as Memorial Day to the last Monday in May. In 2000, Congress established the National Moment of Remembrance on Memorial Day. (U.S. Army photo by Julia Galli)Honoring the nation’s fallen began May 30, 1868, with Decoration Day. After World War II, May 30 became a day of remembrance for all service members who died in service to the nation. The passage of the Uniform Monday Holiday Act in 1971 moved what is now known as Memorial Day to the last Monday in May. In 2000, Congress established the National Moment of Remembrance on Memorial Day. (U.S. Army photo by Julia Galli) see less | View Image Page

For many Memorial Day marks the beginning of summer, but more importantly it represents a day of reverence during which Americans honor and remember the service members who gave their lives in defense of the nation and its values.



“Remembering the fallen and the sacrifice made by our grandparents, parents, brothers, sisters and children produces a solemn and often mournful state that challenges the celebratory emotions surrounding their victories that made freedom possible,” said Kenneth Quire, chief of Casualty Support, Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Branch, or CMAB.



CMAB serves as the single-entry point for all Army reportable injuries, illnesses and death case management and is part of the U.S. Army Human Resources Command’s Casualty and Mortuary Affairs Operations Division, or CMAOD. The CMAB staff also provides policy guidance for casualty and mortuary affairs to casualty assistance centers, casualty notification officers and casualty assistance officers to ensure support of the next-of-kin and beneficiaries.



CMAOD includes a headquarters plus three principal branches within HRC, and also operates two contingency activities at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware. Along with CMAB, the branches include:



• Policy and Training Branch that is the proponent for the Army Casualty and Mortuary Affairs programs, line of duty determination program, memorialization program, and the fatal incident Family brief program. The staff of the PTB also develops and fields casualty notification and casualty assistance officer training.



• Past Conflict Repatriations Branch collects, assesses, integrates and distributes information relating to Soldiers who remain unaccounted for from World War II, the Korean and Vietnam wars. The staff maintains contact with Family members of unaccounted for Soldiers and Army Air Force Airmen, implements legislation, maintains case files for those unaccounted for, and supports the identification and interment when service members are identified.



“Working in CMAOD gives us a heightened sensitivity to truly embrace the high-cost our Soldiers pay for our nation’s incredible freedoms,” said Erick Hoversholm, deputy of CMAB.



Like Hoversholm and Quire, a majority of the staff of CMAOD are veterans, many of whom have deployed to places like Saudi Arabia, Iraq or Afghanistan. They are all too familiar with the price of liberty.



“Nearly all of us were blessed with the opportunity to assist survivors who lost a loved one during the wars,” Quire said. “Some served as casualty assistance officers while on active duty. Most lost someone they loved or knew.”



Today, nearly every day the CMAOD staff is witness to the loss of a Soldier, according to Quire.



“Working in CMAOD invariably leads to every day being Memorial Day,” Quire said. “America recognizes her fallen on Memorial Day, but the staff of CMAOD, casualty assistance centers, casualty assistance officers, units and Families remember the fallen every day.”



Memorial Day



Honoring the nation’s fallen began May 30, 1868, with Decoration Day when Maj. Gen. John A. Logan, commander-in-chief, Grand Army of the Republic, signed General Order No. 11. It was a day set aside to commemorate the nation’s Civil War dead by decorating their graves in remembrance.



After World War II, May 30 became a day of remembrance for all service members who died in service to the nation. The passage of the Uniform Monday Holiday Act in 1971 moved what is now known as Memorial Day to the last Monday in May. In 2000, Congress established the National Moment of Remembrance on Memorial Day.



Although Memorial Day and Veterans Day both honor military service, the intent of each is different.



“Memorial Day is a special and solemn day for us to reflect as a nation for those who laid down their lives for our country,” Hoversholm said.

“Veterans Day acknowledges and gives genuine thanks all those who currently serve or have served.”



Quire and Hoversholm encourage everyone to take a moment on Memorial Day to remember the lives, courage and legacy of our nation’s fallen service members.



“The playing of ‘Taps’ moves me more deeply each year,” Hoversholm said. “I move to clear my mind and be so thankful for our nations fallen heroes, saluting them with honor and respect.”