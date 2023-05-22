MDARNG participates in Spring Storm 23

TAPA, Est, – – 22 Soldiers from the Maryland Army National Guard participated in Spring Storm 23 May 13 - 27 in Tapa, Estonia.



Spring Storm is the largest annual military exercise of the Estonian Defence Forces, during which military operations planning and implementation are practiced, and cooperation between Estonian and allied units is enhanced. For the first time, the exercise is led by the division established last year.



“The most active phase of Spring Storm begins [May 18], and we can also expect both division-level staff exercises and infantry battalion live-fire exercises,” said Major General Veiko-Vello Palm, the division commander. “Compared to previous Spring Storm exercises, we are not focusing so much on what is happening directly on the battlefield, but rather the division is focusing on how to defeat the enemy in depth. The goal is to inflict losses on the enemy that weaken them before close combat and prevent them from winning the battle. Although we established the new division at the beginning of the year, the management of Spring Storm and tactical activities are already under their guidance.”



That new division needed artillery expertise that the 291st DLD was able to provide.



“Standing up a new division really demonstrates a shift in prior doctrine that the estonian military was working under and really demonstrates their ability to partner with NATO in a more robust and aggressive fashion to defend their territory.” said Sgt. 1st Class Adam Mosey, a fire support non-commissioned officer in the 291st Digital Liaison Detachment of the Maryland Army National Guard. “The Maryland Army National Guard has a 30-year history with the Estonian military and really getting to ‘left-seat right-seat' we often call it with our Estonian counterparts really helps the US military but also helps the Estonian military in being truly interoperable and looking at greater lethality.”



The MDARNG also sent a contingent of Joint Fire Support Specialists to integrate with NATO forces and demonstrate the capabilities of Division Artillery.



“This is my first time going out of the country,” said Staff Sgt. Josh Lynch, a Joint Fire Support Specialist with the 1st Detachment, 107th Field Artillery. “When we get to work with other NATO forces, we get an idea of how to work with each other, how we operate. We are more alike than I initially thought and it has been an awesome experience working out here.”



This year marks 30 years of partnership between Estonia and the MDARNG and the soldiers from the MDARNG are looking forward to many more. “They’re open, they’re hospitable, they’re a very welcoming, great people,” Staff Sgt. Michael Winter, an Active Guard Reserve soldier from the 107th Field Artillery Battalion said.

