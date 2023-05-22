North Carolina National Guard Holds Annual Minuteman Muster

RALEIGH, NC – Soldiers of the North Carolina National Guard (NCNG) and civilians joined together for the annual Minuteman Muster at Joint Force Headquarters May 20, 2023. The event included a 5K and 8K race, walk or ruck march. NCNG units from across the state showcased static displays of equipment and capabilities as local partners provided information on services available to service members, retirees, and their families. The event emphasizes and develops the bond between NCNG members and the local community.



“Everyone’s really happy you’re here,” said Heather, a Raleigh resident, who has attended the race several times. “I always feel really supported by everyone. It’s a very positive environment.”



Leadership echoed a similar sentiment. “It’s a good outreach event,” said Maj. Gen. Allen Boyette, Deputy Adjutant General of the NCNG. “It’s great to get the community out here interacting with Soldiers.”



Following the 8K ruck march, teams from each NCNG brigade competed in the grueling chief of staff fitness challenge. The challenge consisted of several events to include a rope bridge crossing, loaded litter carry, blind folded M9 disassembly and assembly, Humvee push/pull, timed pull ups and more, all while carrying their 35-pound ruck sack! The 883rd Sapper Company of the 130th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade came out on top with a completion time of 47 minutes, 15 seconds. The Soldiers were physically drained following the challenge, but it surely built comradery.



“That’s what the Army is all about, working as a team to accomplish the mission,” said Col. Edward Wallace, NCNG Chief of Staff. “I appreciate all the representation out here from across the organization.”



The NCNG continues to stand as a ready team of Citizen Soldiers and Airmen, committed to defending the state and nation. The Minuteman Muster will continue for years to come as a wholesome community event building unity between the NCNG and its many supporters.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2023 Date Posted: 05.26.2023 12:05 Story ID: 445657 Location: RALEIGH, NC, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, North Carolina National Guard Holds Annual Minuteman Muster, by CPT Patrick Montandon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.