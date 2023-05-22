Commemoration of D-Day 79

WIESBADEN, Germany – U.S. military personnel and equipment will support and commemorate the 79th anniversary of Operation Overlord, most known as D-Day, from May 31 to June 6, highlighting the enduring strength of the U.S. commitment to European security.



This year, U.S. Army Europe and Africa, and Southern European Task Force-Africa’s 207th Military Intelligence Brigade, will lead Joint Task Force Normandy 79. Over 600 U.S. Soldiers and Airmen from approximately 25 units will take part in over 60 commemorative events, across approximately 40 French communities throughout the Normandy region—including a commemorative airborne operation on June 4, and a U.S.-hosted ceremony at the Normandy American Cemetery on June 6, 2023.



The allied invasion of Normandy on June 6, 1944, marked the largest multi-national amphibious attack and operational military airdrop in history. D-Day is considered the beginning of the end of World War II in Europe.



For media interested in attending events please e-mail: outreach@army.mil

