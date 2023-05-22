DHA Assistant Director visits Colorado Military Health System

Photo By Gino Mattorano | Dr. Brian Lein, Assistant Director for Healthcare Administration for the Defense...... read more read more Photo By Gino Mattorano | Dr. Brian Lein, Assistant Director for Healthcare Administration for the Defense Health Agency, is greeted by Maj. Joshua Paul, during a visit to the Evans Army Community Hospital’s Women’s Health Clinic May 17. Dr. Lein visited the Colorado Military Health System May 17-18 to meet with market leadership and tour military medical treatment facilities. see less | View Image Page

Dr. Brian Lein, Assistant Director for Healthcare Administration for the Defense Health Agency, visited the Colorado Military Health System May 17-18 to meet with market leadership and tour military medical treatment facilities.



The DHA enables a global network of military and civilian health care professionals providing care to 9.6 million service members, retirees and family members.



Dr. Lein, who works with the DHA director to standardize and unify health care across the Military Health System, also visited Evans Army Community Hospital at Fort Carson, Colo., and the 10th Medical Group at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo.



At the Air Force Academy, Dr. Lein toured the 10th Medical Group’s Central fill pharmacy to observe its state-of-the-art robotic medication dispensing systems and received updates on a variety of programs including the Women’s Health Clinic, MHS Genesis and cadet programs.



During his visit to Evans Army Community Hospital, Dr. Lein visited with several clinics, and recognized the Bariatric Center of Excellence for being re-accredited for three years with zero findings on their most recent survey. In 2022, the program conducted the third most surgeries in the Defense Department, according to the EACH leadership team.



Dr. Lein, who was the commander for EACH from 2003-2005, also hosted a town hall for healthcare providers and answered questions from staff and talked about the future of military healthcare.



“We have to standardize the way we do business across all medical treatment facilities,” Dr. Lein said. “If we compare how Evans Army Community Hospital is staffed, and compare it to a similarly sized Air Force or Navy hospital, are they staffed the same? They are not. We have to find a way to standardize across the Military Health System.”



Dr. Lein says the DHA is developing a model based on the 13 top performing hospitals in the MHS to be able to focus on those critical areas necessary to maximize health care delivery.



The DHA assistant director closed the town hall by thanking the staff for all they do to support military healthcare.



“For the military healthcare providers – thank you for your service. I hope our nation doesn’t have to call on you, but I demand that if it does, that you are ready to go. Our young men and women who serve in harms way are expecting you to be ready, so you should be doing everything in your power to be ready to go.



He also thanked healthcare civilians for their service.



“You serve as well,” Dr. Lein said. “You volunteer to serve and you pick up the slack when our military members deploy. When I took command of Evans Army Community Hospital in the summer of 2003, the majority of our military medical personnel were deployed and 90% of the employees in the hospital at that time were civilian. And yet the patients continued to come in, and we continued to care for our military families. You civilians are the bedrock of our organization. You could choose to work anywhere, but you volunteer to serve. So thank you all for your service, which is equally as important as our military members who serve.”