NETCOM honors fallen signaleers, civilians

FORT HUACHUCA, Ariz. – As Memorial Day approaches, the U.S. Army and nation remember and honor the men and women who died while serving our country throughout our nation’s history. The U.S. Army Network Enterprise Technology Command also takes the opportunity to pause, reflect and honor fallen Signal Corps Soldiers and civilians.



NETCOM’s Headquarters and Headquarters Company hosted the annual Signal Cove of Remembrance Memorial Ceremony May 25. NETCOM and Fort Huachuca Soldiers, leaders, families and community members paid tribute to the brave men and women who paid the ultimate price since 9/11.



Since December 2008, 103 names and photos of the fallen have been enshrined inside the Signal Cove of Remembrance. The Signal Cove of Remembrance is where the families of our finest regimental heroes can assemble and witness the high regard in which their loved ones are held.



“It is a symbol of our commitment to our Soldiers and civilians,” said NETCOM Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Christopher Eubank.



The ceremony helps showcase the meaning of Memorial Day and gave those in attendance the opportunity to reflect on the legacy these brave men and women left behind.



“Today, we honor the memory and sacrifice of those who lost their lives defending our nation,” said NETCOM Command Chaplain, Chaplain (Col.) Paul Jaedicke. “May their deeds inspire us, and future generations, to follow their example in advancing the cause of freedom.”



Staff Sgt. Samantha Escamilla, Sergeant Audie Murphy Award recipient and drill sergeant with 309th Military Intelligence Battalion, 111th Military Intelligence Battalion, was part of the ceremony and reflected on its importance.



“I’m honored that I was part of the ceremony recognizing those who served and honoring the families who lost their loved ones,” Escamilla said. “Ceremonies like this one are always hard, but we do it for them and it’s an honor.”



As Eubanks shared personal experiences with some of the fallen, his words reminded the audience of the meaning of sacrifice.



“They are America’s sons, daughters, fathers [and] mothers who answered the call and did not shy away from that duty or service,” Eubank expressed. “They made a choice that few make and paid the ultimate price.”



As a moment of reflection was held and the 103 names of the fallen were spoken by NETCOM Soldiers, leaders and civilians, the memorial wreath was then transported into the Signal Cove of Remembrance.



Those 103 names enshrined within the Signal Cove of Remembrance are the ultimate examples of sacrifice, valor and patriotism. They will always serve as a reminder of the importance of the brave men and women who raise their right hands, and the civilians who work hand in hand supporting them.



“Memorials can be difficult,” Eubank expressed. “But they are also necessary. They link us to our past and remind us of the brothers and sisters we have lost while ensuring their sacrifice will not be forgotten.”





To see the Signal Cove of Remembrance virtually, please visit: https://netcom.army.mil/Cove/

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 05.25.2023 Date Posted: 05.25.2023 18:28 Story ID: 445624 Location: FORT HUACHUCA, AZ, US Web Views: 10 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NETCOM honors fallen signaleers, civilians, by SFC Kelvin Ringold, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.