U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Chicago District, Promotes Andrew Vines to Captain

1st Lt. Andrew Vines was promoted to Capt. at a ceremony held May 25th, 2023 in the conference room of the USACE Chicago Headquarters. He was accompanied by his wife and his infant daughter who helped pin on his new rank.



Capt. Vines, a Tennessee native, started his military career at West Point where he graduated in 2019. He then attended his junior Basic Officer Leader Course (BOLC), immediately followed by his first active duty assignment, at Fort Leonard Wood, Mo. He then transferred to USACE, Chicago District, in February 2022 where he worked as a Project Manager for Civil Works projects.



“Everyone here was always very welcoming”, Vines says. “I would love to see myself in USACE again one day.”



After finishing his Captain’s Career Course in Fort Leonard Wood, he will be assigned to the 7th Army Training Command in Grafenwöhr, Germany.

