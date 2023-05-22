Virtual Medical Center awarded for ground-breaking technologies

Photo By Jason W. Edwards | Zekelia Rembert and Anna Moore, virtual health nurse care coordinators, coordinate...... read more read more Photo By Jason W. Edwards | Zekelia Rembert and Anna Moore, virtual health nurse care coordinators, coordinate virtual health projects and outline participating Military Treatment Facilities at the Virtual Medical Center, Fort Sam Houston, Texas, May 16, 2019. Virtual Health nurse care coordinators train virtual health care nurses at varying MTF sites while providing each nurse with 3.5 hours of continued education, a program created by Moore. (U.S. Army photo by Jason W. Edwards) see less | View Image Page

JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-FORT SAM HOUSTON, Texas, May 25, 2023 – The Virtual Medical Center at Brooke Army Medical Center will be recognized for four groundbreaking programs at the 2023 FORUM Information Technology Innovation Awards, June 7 at the National Press Club in Washington, D.C.



FORUM, a resource for senior government and industry executives within the federal contracting community, is a consolidated news source for information related to Veterans Affairs, Health and Human Services, Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, Defense Health Agency, and other agencies involved with federal health.



The VMC will receive awards for their Continuous Remote Patient Monitoring, Hypertension Electronic Assisted Remote Tracking (HEART) Obstetrics, Advanced Virtual Support for Operational Forces or ADVISOR, and Virtually Integrated Patient Readiness Remote (VIPRR) Clinic.



The Continuous Remote Patient Monitoring program provided 24/7 continuous remote monitoring of COVID-19 patients from the comfort of their homes. Patients were sent home with kits and followed virtually by nurses to allow for care at home and to conserve resources during the pandemic.



“This program worked extremely well during COVID as it prevented adding tent hospitals at military facilities,” explained Army Lt. Col. Gary Legault, Virtual MEDCEN director.



Based on current COVID-19 conditions, the program ended in April, he added.



The HEART Obstetrics program remotely monitored blood pressure for pre- and post-partem patients at BAMC and Naval Medical Center Portsmouth. Patients were sent home with a blood pressure device, which enabled the nurses to virtually monitor and titrate the patient’s blood pressure medications.



“This program saved the patient numerous trips to the hospital and opened appointments in the OB/GYN clinic for patients who needed face-to-face care,” Legault said. “The program finished in April, and an enterprise-wide solution is currently being developed.”



The ADVISOR program is a 24/7 emergent/urgent call line for operational forces staffed by military physicians across the Department of Defense. It provides real-time consultation for over 15 sub-specialties including burn, toxicology, infectious disease, and critical care. Service members can reach out for emergent/urgent medical advice while in flight, on a ship, or deployed in an austere location.



The VIPRR clinic provides virtual primary care and readiness exams for service members across the globe. It completes more than 60,000 annual periodic health assessments for the Air Force, Army, Navy, Marines, Coast Guard, and Space Force.



“We are grateful to have a talented team at the VMC working on programs that shape the future of medicine,” Legault said. “Through virtual health, the VMC increases readiness, enhances access and experience of care, and provides support to both garrison and deployed environments. It is an honor to be recognized for the hard work of all our team.”